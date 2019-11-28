Director of Star Wars- Rise of Skywalker, JJ Abrams, opened a can of worms when he revealed that the script of the upcoming movie landed on the bidding website eBay before it was bought back in time by a Disney employee.

Though the director had refused to share the name of the actor whose carelessness led to the fiasco, John Boyega, who plays Finn in the new trilogy, admitted that it was his script that ended up on eBay. The movie is slated for 19 December release.

How did the original script land up on eBay?

Disclosing the incident in which the original script had landed on the auction website, Abrams, during a recent interview, said: "One of our actors, I won't say which one — I want to, but I won't — left it under their bed and it was found by someone who was cleaning their place. It was then given to someone else who went to sell it on eBay."

"An employee for Disney spotted the script's offer on the site and got it back before it sold," he added.

Boyega was partying the night before the script was stolen

During an interview on Good Morning America morning show, John Boyega admitted his mistake which could have caused a major loss to the makers of the film. He stated that the actor was moving apartments and left the script under his bed. The 27-year-old actor continued saying that he thought he will keep it there and take it out the next morning nut as his friends came over they started playing.

Boyega said, "The script, it just stayed there. And a few weeks after, this cleaner comes in, finds this script and puts it on eBay for like 65 pounds."

Disney and Lucasfilm were unhappy with the incident

During another interview, the actor said that following the incident his agent called up telling him how concerned Disney and Lucasfilm were regarding the script almost getting under the hammer. The actor mentioned that it was scary for him as he got call from officials.

Suspecting that even though Disney bought the script safely they will never work with him again, Boyega said, "The rest is Star Wars history, with the script going for something silly like $85 must have been so low because it was my name marked on all the pages."

Terming the journey of the film, the actor said that the last days on the sets were highly emotional for everyone on the set. The actor further stated that he delivered a gorgeous speech which made everyone cry.