While it is celebration time for the Jonas family as Sophie Turner is expecting a baby with her husband Joe Jonas, the Game of Thrones actor wants to keep it a private affair.

According to reports, sources have disclosed how Sophie and Joe are feeling about embracing their new identity. One of the sources has said that the couple is not ready to share details of their pregnancy in public for sometime. Their friends and family members are reportedly very much excited about the news and are looking forward to welcoming the new member. Sophie's pregnancy news has been shared by JustJared after two sources close to the GOT actor disclosed it to the media organisation.

The 30-year-old Jonas Brothers singer and his beautiful 23-year-old wife Sophie are said to be quite ready to embrace parenthood. Joe and Sophie had tied the knot two times last year. The couple first got married in a secret ceremony at Las Vegas in the month of May after the Billboard Music Awards. Joe and Sophie initially started dating a year before they got engaged in October 2017.

Another source is reported to have revealed that Sophie has been trying out outfits to fit her changing figure. Sophie, who is popular for her series, recently shared a picture of herself and Joe on Instagram that highlighted their passion for each another. Joe is seen kissing Sophie on her forehead in the photo, which she captioned, "Happiness begins with you, bub" followed by a rose emoji. The couple isn't shy of PDAs and are often spotted by paparazzi getting cozy in public places.