Joe Biden 'Orders' Dishonorable Discharge for Troops Who Refuse Covid-19 Vaccine?

A viral claim suggesting that U.S. President Joe Biden has ordered dishonorable discharge for 46% of U.S. military troops who refused to get the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine has been found to be fake. The claim appeared after the White House said it 'strongly opposes' a provision of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Following the vaccine mandate issued by the Pentagon, deadlines have been imposed by different branches for their service personnel. While the deadline for active-duty members of the Army has been set by December 15, those in Air Force will have to get vaccinated by November 2. The marine and Navy sailors in active duty are asked to get their shots by November 28.

Did Biden Order Dishonorable Discharge?

An article published on sandrarose.com stated the Biden administration is seeking dishonorable discharges for 46% of troops who refuse to get the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine. The article published on September 23 was headlined, "Biden Orders Dishonorable Discharge for 46% of Troops Who Refuse Vaccine."

"The Pentagon mandated vaccines for all U.S. service members (1.3 million) last month. However, a reported 600,000 service members have declined to roll up their sleeves for the mRNA vaccines," read the article.

The screenshot of the article was widely shared on multiple social media platforms fueling the fake rumor further. "Biden orders dishonorable discharge for 46% of troops who refuse the V Easily the worst President in history ... already. Literally, I didn't even give him enough credit to take our country down as fast as he is," tweeted a user.

"I would take a dishonorable discharge before I would take that vaccine or orders from Joe Biden," opined another.

"Dishonorable discharge for half the fucking US military all At once?! Who in the fuck can see this as anything but a tyrant taking over the military?!" read another tweet.

Here is the Truth

Debunking the claim, Lead Stories, a fact-checking website claimed that it was not true. Speaking to the outlet, a spokesperson for the National Security Council (NSC) clarified that the president and his administration do not have the authority to make such an order.

In a statement issued by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) , on September 21, it expressed its concern regarding the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). "The Administration strongly opposes section 716, which would detract from readiness and limit a commander's options for enforcing good order and discipline when a Service member fails to obey a lawful order to receive a vaccination. To enable a uniformed force to fight with discipline, commanders must have the ability to give orders and take appropriate disciplinary measures," read the statement.

However, no where in the statement did it mention about Biden administration stating that U.S. service members would receive a 'dishonorable discharge' if they did not get vaccinated.