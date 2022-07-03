Joe Biden Invites New Philippines President Bongbong Marcos for White House Visit

The newly inaugurated President of Philippines Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. has been invited to Washington by the US President Joe Biden.

As per the present Ambassador of Philippines to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez, the US presidential delegation, led by US second gentleman Doughlas Emhoff, who had attended Marcos Jr. delegation passed on a handwritten letter from Biden.

Describing the letter as an 'open invitation' to the White House, Romualdez said that the US President extended his congratulation to Marcos Jr. and wished to speak with him in Washington whenever possible, Philstar Global reported.

"In that letter, he congratulated the president and at least he hoped to be able to speak to him again sometime soon but also invited him to come to Washington when both our schedules would allow," the Philippines' envoy to US said in a talk show on Friday.

When asked about the trip to Washington, Marcos Jr. replied that his primary focus will be to tackle the domestic issues of the country first, Romualdez added.

The invitation can be viewed as one of the privileges of diplomatic immunity that is granted to the heads of state. This is because a contempt order had been issued against Bongbong Marcos Jr. and his mother, Imelda in 1995 by a court in Hawaii.

The judgement was in connection with a human rights class suit against his late dictator-father Ferdinand Marcos, as per Rappler.

Apart from the US, Marcos has also been invited for quite a few diplomatic visits. There is an invitation is from Egypt to attend the United Nations climate change conference, COP27 (Conference of the Parties), to be held in November.

In the same month, around 18 and 19 Marcos Jr. will be attending the in-person Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Thailand.

Another invitation is from Norway by Norway ChargÃ© d'Affaires Bjorn Jahnsen, for a conference to discuss renewable energy projects in the Philippines.

The new President has also made some plans to travel around ASEAN countries in order to further strengthen relations with important allies, as per Romualdez.

The Philippines envoy to the US further confirmed that Vice President Sara Duterte is also scheduled for a visit to America for a United Nations event before UNGA 77 in September.