A video of President-elect Joe Biden laughing after being asked about Donald Trump's presence at his inauguration in January during a CNN interview alongside his running mate and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is being widely circulated on social media.

Biden and Harris were being interviewed by CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday when Tapper asked Biden whether he thought it was important that Trump follow tradition and attend his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021.

Trump has not yet indicated whether or not he will attend the event but has refused to concede the election while pushing baseless conspiracy theories claiming the election was "rigged" and that Biden's decisive victory was built on widespread voter fraud.

Some reports have even suggested Trump might skip the event and instead counter-program the final, unavoidable reality of his electoral defeat by simultaneously announcing his intention of running again in 2024.

'End of This Chaos'

"President Trump has not said whether he's going to attend your inauguration yet. Do you think it's important that he's there?" Tapper asked before the screen cuts to Biden, who can be seen laughing uncontrollably before composing himself.

"You're laughing," Tapper points out before Biden responds.

"I think [Trump attending the inauguration] would be important only in one sense," Biden says in a more serious tone as Harris appears to hold back her laughter. "Not in a personal sense. Important in the sense that we are able to demonstrate the end of this chaos that he's created. That there is a peaceful transfer of power. The competing parties standing there, shaking hands and moving on."

"What I worry about, Jake, more than the impact on the domestic politics, I really worry about the image we're presenting to the rest of the world," he added. "The power of our example. And look we are we are now in the world. Look how we're viewed. They're wondering 'My lord, these things happen in tinhorn dictatorships.' This is not the United States. In that sense the protocol of the transfer of power I think is important, but it is totally his decision and it's of no personal consequence to me. But I do think it is for the country."

