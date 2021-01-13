As the House moves to impeach President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol attack last week, Newsmax TV host Greg Kelly argued against removing Trump from officer and instead called for the impeachment of president-elect Joe Biden, who will be sworn in on Jan. 20.

Kelly accompanied his argument with video "evidence" of Biden admitting to voter fraud, which Trump and his team have claimed cost him the 2020 election.

"You know, if I were in Congress, I would launch an impeachment effort against Joe Biden for election fraud in 2020, and I would call him as a witness," Kelly said in the Jan. 11 segment. "I already found this. It's a very interesting clip that I found in a dark corner of the internet."

'We Have the Most Extensive and Inclusive Voter Fraud Organization'

Kelly then played a short clip from Biden's Oct. 24 interview on the liberal podcast, "Pod Save America." In the video, the former Vice President can be heard saying, "We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics."

"I think that was a confession," Kelly continued. "Could you do anything with that? How would you defend about that? There are credible allegations of voter fraud. He's admitting to it. What would you say? 'Oh, well that was a brain lapse.' Or was that a Freudian slip?"

The same clip was shared by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Twitter in the wake of the interview.

Clip was Taken Out of Context

The video Kelly aired has been taken out of context. When Biden bragged about his voter fraud organization, he was talking about how he worked with former President Barack Obama to set up countermeasures against voter fraud.

It is clear that Biden was talking about preventing voter fraud at the time and what he most likely meant to say was "voter protection" in that sentence.

The baseless claim has also been debunked in numerous fact-checks since Trump's allies have been taking Biden's words out of context for months in order to push the claim that he was admitting to election fraud.

However, Kelly chose to ignore all of this as he cited the video as "evidence" of Biden's confession to "credible" allegations of widespread voter fraud.