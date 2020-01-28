The "Queen and Slim" actress Jodie Turner-Smith who recently married TV actor Joshua Jackson in December 2019 and is expecting a child spoke her mind when she sat down with The Sunday Times regarding everything from her marriage to where she wants to raise her kids.

"The racial dynamics over here are fraught. White supremacy in the US is overt. It's the reason I don't want to raise my kids here. I don't want my kids to grow up doing active shooter drills at school. White supremacy is overt" she said regarding her decision to move to another country to raise her child and the reason behind not continuing to stay in the US.

Jodie speaks her mind about raising her child in the US

Jodie Turner-Smith is yet to fully confirm her marriage with Joshua Jackson and is willing to say that she is "possibly married" with a baby on the way. The pair made their red carpet debut together at the premiere for "Queen and Slim" at the 2019 AFI FEST in Hollywood. The two first linked back in 2018, only two years after Joshua Jackson ended his 10-year-long marriage with actress Diane Kruger in 2016.

"I haven't said to anybody, 'Yeah, we got married'. People are assuming whatever they want, but when people tell me 'Congratulations', I say 'Thank you.'" she said when asked about her keeping her marriage to Jackson mysterious. The British actress who was born Canada had this to say about the place she would choose to raise her child in, saying, "England has gone off the rails, so I was thinking maybe Canada."

Jodie was rejected by the black community in the US

Jodie Turner-Smith backed up her assertions on being raised in America calling back to her own experiences as a child of being alienated by the African-American community saying, "So I was really excited when I came to America about meeting black people. But it was a huge culture shock because I was rejected by the black community. They were like, 'You talk like a white girl.' People would call me an Oreo. All I wanted was acceptance."

After this, she spoke about the taboo related to interracial marriage in America, much like her own with Joshua Jackson, who is white. She feels that American society isn't a balanced one placing too much judgment on people in interracial marriages, saying, "In America, interracial dating or marriage is not something that is accepted. Certain people feel strongly against it, in both communities. I felt it from the black community. It is so complicated. I don't want to give too much energy. The horrific things that people were saying, it makes you...I'm learning there are certain things I have to really keep for myself."

The interview came to an end with the question of her pregnancy and the effect that it has had on her and her marriage, she said, "Joshua tells me every day, 'the way you're handling this is incredible, he's more tired than I am."