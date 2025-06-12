Jodie Sweetin: Popular 80s Sitcom Star Spotted in Mask, Ski Goggles and Baseball Cap Marching Among LA ICE Protesters

Eighties sitcom star Jodie Sweetin was seen walking among protesters at the Los Angeles riots this week as the situation spiraled out of control this week. The "Full House" actress was identified by several fans even though she was dressed in all black, wearing a baseball cap, ski goggles, and a face covering similar to those worn during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A bystander filmed a 13-second video of her walking with protesters and holding a megaphone, later posting the clip on TikTok. The fan shouted to Sweetin to draw her attention, and she responded with, "Hey man, what's up?" while flashing a thumbs-up before turning back to join the crowd.

Joining the Protest

Sweetin later confirmed that she was indeed the masked figure "on the front lines in LA," replying to a fan's Instagram post that praised the former child actress for using her "platform to speak against these illegal ICE kidnappings."

"Thank youuuuuu!! Much love," Sweetin said.

Sweetin, 43, who identifies as an activist, is frequently seen at progressive protests across California. She has participated in marches supporting causes such as transgender rights and access to abortion.

She made headlines in June 2022 when a video emerged showing LAPD officers forcefully pushing her to the ground during an abortion rights rally.

Sweetin was part of a large group of demonstrators who marched onto a freeway during the summer protests sparked by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Videos from the incident showed police officers pushing her back into the crowd, as she lost balance and fell over a curb onto the freeway, where other protesters helped break her fall.

She has also been actively posting about the LA riots on Instagram, including sharing donation opportunities for various social justice organizations connected to the cause.

The protests are aimed at opposing President Donald Trump's immigration policies, which critics say are tearing migrant families apart.

Unrest Continues in LA

Born in Los Angeles, Sweetin is best known for playing Stephanie Tanner on the ABC sitcom "Full House" and its Netflix sequel series, "Fuller House."

The unrest in LA began on Friday, June 6, following widespread immigration raids carried out by ICE agents throughout the city. While the protests initially started off peacefully, they soon descended into chaos, with some protesters setting vehicles ablaze and looting businesses.

The protests kicked off outside a factory where ICE officers were reportedly detaining two full truckloads of people. A crowd gathered in an effort to block the trucks from leaving, including one person who laid down in front of the vehicles, though the attempt was ultimately unsuccessful.

Later that same day, a large group assembled in front of the U.S. Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles, calling for an end to the immigration raids in the city.

Videos show protesters damaging the building and hurling objects at police officers, who used shields to protect themselves from the incoming projectiles. By 10 p.m. on Friday, the LAPD declared the protest an "unlawful assembly" and ordered the crowd to disperse.

However, in the days that followed, the protests swelled in size and turned more violent.