Lucia and Antonia Aguilar: Twin Daughters of Senior LA Official Rick Cole Arrested During ICE Riots for Assaulting Police Office with Deadly Weapon

A senior Los Angeles official has revealed that his daughters were arrested for attacking a police officer with a deadly weapon during the ongoing riots. Rick Cole, the chief deputy controller of Los Angeles, announced at a rally that his twin daughters, Lucia Aguilar and Antonia, both 26 years old, were arrested on Sunday.

"I've just seen pictures of my two daughters on a curb in downtown Los Angeles in handcuffs. So I'm going to be figuring out where they are so I can go bail them out," Cole, a former Pasadena mayor, told protesters outside a hotel in the city where there had been ICE raids earlier that day.

Arrested for Attacking Cops

Lucia and Antonia Aguilar were arrested after violence that saw rocks and other things thrown from a bridge into police vehicles on the 101 Freeway below, according to LA Sheriff's Department records obtained by the Daily Mail. They were taken into custody at around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

No details on why the twin sisters were arrested have yet been released.

Meanwhile, disturbing footage has surfaced showing an anti-ICE activist in Los Angeles blatantly handing out tactical gear to masked protesters as the violence escalates.

On Monday afternoon, the unidentified man was seen on camera distributing what appeared to be gas masks and riot shields to the throng from the rear of a pickup truck, which was only a short distance from federal buildings in the downtown area.

The video captured by Fox11 showed scores of rioters rushing towards the truck to grab the masks, which were marked with the brand name "bionic shield." "This is a worrying sight," Fox11 anchor Elex Michaelson reacted to the clip.

"This is troublemakers. You don't put on a mask unless you have a plan of not wanting somebody to see your face. This is concerning."

LA Riots Escalate

President Donald Trump has dispatched about 700 Marines and an additional 2,000 members of the National Guard to keep the peace in Los Angeles as the disturbance enters its fifth day. Anti-ICE agitators were seen throwing rocks and cement at federal agents, setting cars on fire, and storming highways.

The FBI claimed to be searching for a masked brute in one especially unsettling scenario. The man was identified as 40-year-old Elpidio Reyna, who was seen on camera throwing bricks at federal law enforcement officers as they passed.

"WANTED: Elpidio Reyna can run, but he can't hide. He threw rocks at federal officers leaving a command post in Paramount on Saturday, a brazen attack caught on film and that could have resulted in deaths," Essayli, the top prosecutor in the Central District of California, wrote on X.

The suspect was reportedly seen wearing a green and orange Los Angeles Lakers cap and a face mask while being filmed smashing cinder blocks into smaller chunks and throwing them at law enforcement officers.

This was just one of many disturbing scenes during the protest, where thousands were captured on video torching self-driving WAYMO vehicles, damaging property, wielding hammers, and waving Mexican flags.

The U.S. attorney said that Reyna has been charged with assaulting a federal officer and could be sentenced to up to eight years in prison if found guilty.

An FBI spokesperson from the Los Angeles field office confirmed that Reyna remains at large and has not been arrested yet.

"We're actively seeking his whereabouts," the spokesperson told The Post. "Our investigation is ongoing."

"If you assault a police officer, if you rob a store, if you loot, if you spit on a police officer, we're coming after you."