Jinny's Kitchen How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Jinny's Kitchen is a new Korean reality show. It is also the spin-off series of the popular reality show Youn's Kitchen. The program premiered on TVing Friday, February 24, at 8.50 pm KST. The show will have a total of 10 episodes. The running time of each episode would be approximately 60 minutes.

People in Korea can watch the first episode of this reality show on TVing this Friday, February 24, at 8.50 pm KST. People in the US, Canada, Australia, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, and the UK can enjoy the show on the OTT Platform Amazon Prime Video.

People in other parts of the world will have to wait a little longer to watch the reality show since it will be released on the OTT platform later.

What to Expect in Jinny's Kitchen?

Lee Seo Jin will run the new restaurant. He was promoted from the director of Youn's Kitchen to the boss of Jinny's Kitchen in the new show. The previous restaurant focussed on traditional Korean foods, like bulgogi and bibimbap. But Seo Jin and the team will make popular Korean Street foods in the new restaurant.

BTS member V, Park Seo Joon, Lee Seo Jin, Choi Woo Shik, and Jung Yu Mi are the cast members of Jinny's Kitchen. They run a snack bar in Bacalar, Mexico. The new teaser shows BTS member V helping his teammates with various tasks, such as cooking, doing the dishes, mopping, and promoting the restaurant.

"My dream is to be a chef, but my reality is doing miscellaneous chores," he said in the teaser.

BTS Member V on Jinny's Kitchen

The K-pop idol shared his experience with his fans during a press conference. The BTS member said he got three IV injections after he returned home from the shoot.

"When I returned home after the shoot, I got an IV three times. I put in my bloody effort. Please look forward to it," he said.

Producer Na also said the K-pop singer worked hard for the program. He was diligent, but he had the elements of the new generation. While others walked on eggshells, he was very calm, the producer added.

Producer Na Young Seok on Jinny's Kitchen

Producer Na Young Seok shared some details about Jinny's Kitchen during a press conference. According to the producer, it is more like a survival show than a healing program. The participants compete for survival, like in an office drama.

"The previous works were healing programs, but this time it is a competition for survival. Like an office drama, strife, checks, and meritocracy prevail. President Lee Seo-jin, who values seniority, has a philosophy that 'profit is king'. You can also see the interns contrasting with Lee Seo-jin, the model of the older generation," Producer Na said.