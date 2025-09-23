Jimmy Kimmel Will Return with His Show on ABC Tomorrow Week After Being Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments

The Walt Disney Company made a major announcement on Monday, saying that "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", the show hosted by Kimmel, is set to return to the air on Tuesday after being suspended for a week owing to Jimmy Kimmel's monologue about Charlie Kirk's assassination that left the entire nation in shock.

In a statement, Disney said that production was halted last Wednesday "to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country," adding that "some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive." Executives said they spent several days discussing the matter with Kimmel before deciding that the late-night show could safely return to the air.

Back in Business

Kimmel's suspension from ABC came after he suggested in his monologue that MAGA activist Kirk was killed by other Trump supporters, even though authorities said the alleged shooter had a history of left-leaning social media activity.

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner slammed the decision, saying the company had given in to "out-of-control intimidation" from federal regulators.

ABC affiliates, such as Nexstar and Sinclair, had warned they might preempt the show if the network didn't take action, while FCC Chair Brendan Carr publicly warned that Disney could face heightened scrutiny if it failed to intervene.

In response, Disney temporarily filled "Jimmy Kimmel Live!s" time slot with reruns and special programming. The company has not said whether the show's format or content rules will be altered when it returns.

Dirty Game

Kimmel has not spoken publicly about the incident beyond a few brief social media posts. It remains unclear whether he has agreed to apologize for comments linking Kirk's alleged shooter to President Trump's MAGA movement.

Sinclair, the media company that owns dozens of ABC affiliates across the country, had publicly called on Kimmel to issue an apology to Kirk's family and make a donation to Kirk's conservative activist group, Turning Point USA.

Since Wednesday's suspension, Disney and Kimmel have reportedly been in ongoing discussions about his return. Negotiations have reportedly focused on whether Kimmel would issue a formal apology — which he has so far resisted — or simply clarify his remarks.

Sources have indicated that Kimmel feels he has nothing to apologize for.

The resolution comes as Disney navigates a delicate balance between staff concerns over safety, pressure from advertisers, threats from affiliates, and its broader business interests, including ongoing sports and media deals.

The media and entertainment giant is awaiting regulatory approval for a deal with the NFL valued at roughly $2 to $3 billion.

Industry reports suggest that executives are trying to bring Kimmel back without escalating political tensions while also safeguarding ABC's late-night programming lineup.