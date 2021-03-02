Jimin, V, Jungkook and other BTS Members to Tell their Never-Heard Stories in New KBC Show

The BTS Army has an exciting piece of news in store. Well, the Bangtan Boys are prepping up to tell their never-heard stories in a talk show which will be aired on KBS.

The show is titled Let's BTS and it will be aired on 29 March at 10.40 pm KST on KBS2 TV. It is a positive show which will try to spread the message of hope and comfort when the world is struggling to recover from the Covid-19. "Through [Let's BTS], our production team will capture not just the appearance of the global artists, but also the honest stories of seven young people who are living during this COVID-19 era. They will talk about stories that have never been shared before, such as each members' innermost thoughts, in a variety of ways." Koreaboo quotes KBS as saying in a press release.

It is not going to be just a talk show, as there will be lots of entertainment and performances. The press release adds, "We are preparing a special stage that is different from normal performances. It will be a place where you can feel the power of their comfort that they convey through their music."

Comedian Shin Dong-yup and Jang Do Yeon will be hosting the show. Let's BTS will have the participation of celebrities from the Korean film and music industries. In addition to it, the fans will get the opportunity to interact with the Bangtan Boys.

BTS, which comprising of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, is one of the popular music groups in the world. They have millions of fans across the globe who observe and follow their every single move. So, using their popularity the Bangtan Boys can make a positive influence on their fans. As a result, people are now looking forward to this show.

BTS' Concert for a Cause

BTS is going to lend its helping hand to the workers in the music industry who are affected by Covid-19. The Bangtan Boys will perform for Music on Mission and the money earned through the ticket sales will be donated for pandemic-hit people.

John Legend, HAIM, H.E.R., Usher, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty & Stevie Nicks, and Jhené Aiko will be joining the BTS in the concert.