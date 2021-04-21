Jim Steinman: Iconic Rock Composer For Meat Loaf and Celine Dion Dies From Kidney Failure

Jim Steinman, the Grammy-winning composer known for iconic productions like Meat Loaf's best-selling debut album "Bat Out Of Hell" as well as with hit-makers like Celine Dion and Bonnie Tyler, has died. The American composer, lyricist, record producer was 73.

His brother Bill Steinman said that Jim died Monday after suffering a kidney failure and was ill for some time, according to The Associated Press. Bill said Jim died near his home in Connecticut in Ridgefield. "I miss him a great deal already," Bill Steinman said.

Jim Steinman started his career writing musicals. Throughout his outstanding career, the Grammy-winning composer was known for penning and producing rock songs and power ballads. He was born on Nov. 1, 1947, in New York City.

Meanwhile, Jim's well-wishers and his collaborators shared their condolences on social media. Bonnie Tyler tweeted, "I am absolutely devastated to learn of the passing of my long-term friend and musical mentor Jim Steinman," adding that Jim was funny, kind, supportive and a deeply caring human being. "Rest in peace my friend Jim," Bonnie Tyler wrote.

Jim Steinman Awards and Achievement

In 2012, Jim Steinman was inducted into the 'Hall of Fame' of Songwriters. He won 'Album Of The Year' at Grammy Awards in 1997 for producing Celine Dion's songs for the album "Falling Into You." which also featured the power ballad "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" penned by Steinman.

Steinman got nominated several times for Grammy. His first Grammy nomination was for his work with Tyler on the "Footloose" musical song "Holding Out for a Hero." In 1993, he bagged two more nominations "Song of the year" and "Best rock song" for "I'd Do Anything For Love" apart from winning the album of the year for his writing and production work on Celine Dion's "Falling Into You" in 1996.

Jim Steinman Songs

Celine Dion - It's All Coming Back to Me Now

Meat Loaf - Bat Out Of Hell

Meat Loaf - I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)

Meat Loaf - Paradise by the Dashboard Light

Meat Loaf - Rock And Roll Dreams Come Through

Bonnie Tyler - Holding Out For A Hero

Jim Steinman Net Worth

The songwriter had a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.