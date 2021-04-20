Flirty Lizzo Shares X-Rated Video After Making Buzz For Private DMs with Chris Evans

American singer Lizzo seems to be unstoppable when it comes to making headlines for scandalous activities on social media. Recently, Lizzo's flirty DMs to actor Chris Evans created a huge buzz on social media which led the Twitterati to discuss unfair power dynamics that artists faced. But the singer has once again bagged the spotlight for her scandalous stunt. Lizzo's X-rated video on Instagram has left the eyes of her 10.2 million followers popping.

Lizzo has shared a video in which she can be seen ass-clapping. Rocking animal-print underwear Lizzo scandalously clapped her butts in the video which she captioned, "Grand Rising." The video has grabbed as many as 1.5 million viewers' attention on Instagram. While she went on to boldly flaunt her butts in the video, some thought Lizzo was trying to seduce Chris Evans. One of Lizzo's Instagram followers wrote, "did u post this for Chris evans?"

Well, this is not the only unusual social media stunt the singer has performed. Lizzo often goes viral on social media for her crazy hot videos and scandalous pictures.

Lizzo's Private DM To Chris Evans

Recently, the American singer sent flirtatious texts to the hotness loaded Chris Evans when she was drunk. But Evans, who is known for his good looks, also caught wind of Lizzo's flirty DMs.

On Saturday, singer Lizzo posted a video on TikTok with a warning to her 14.5 million followers. "Don't drink and DM, kids," the singer wrote alongside her video post. revealing her private affair, the American singer under audio from TikTok star Tatayanna Mitchell disclosed that she sent the Knives Out actor a series of emojis. Symbols of a woman playing handball and basketball emojis with only one possible meaning, Lizzo was clearly shooting her shot.

"No shame in a drunk DM," Chris Evans responded to Lizzo's flirty DMs adding "God knows I've done worse on this app lol," Chris said hinting at his infamous social media blunder when he mistakenly posted a video featuring a Penis photo.

Meanwhile, Lizzo posted a video where she can be heard saying, "The reason I'm upset about this one is that I know I'm not going to be able to marry him. And honestly, it hurts me to the core. Because, damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris."