Legendary actor Jim Carrey came under fire for his sexist remarks when he told a woman journalist that she was the only thing left for him to do on his 'bucket list'. The incident took place during the promotions of Carrey's latest movie Sonic the Hedgehog. The adventure comedy is based on the video game franchise published by Sega.

In the film directed by Jeff Fowler, the 58-year-old actor plays the role of Dr. Robotnik, a mad scientist and inventor who is after Sonic and his super-speed powers for world conquest.

What did Carrey say to the interviewer?

The incident, which has caused widespread resentment among the netizens, took place when Heat magazine's Charlotte Long was interviewing Carrey. Speaking about the film, Long said: "In the film, Sonic has a bucket list, I was wondering, after all you've done in your career and in your life, is there anything still left on your bucket list?"

"Just you," Carrey responded even as an embarrassed Long left out a laugh. "That's it, it's all done now," he went on to add. When a visually embarrassed and shocked Long responded: "Wow, I don't know what to say to that!" Carrey said: "Just own it."

Long went ahead with the interview. On being asked what the best bucket list moment in his life was, Carrey replied: "There is so many things. Honest to God they just keep coming. I asked early on for a lot. I made myself a $10 Million check for services that would one day be rendered. That came true. I asked to do the kind of roles that keep reintroducing themselves to new generations of people and that came true. I'm just constantly pinching myself, I'm black and blue."

Later, Long went on to post the clip on Twitter, which was taken down after some time.

Twitter slams Carrey for inappropriate remark

It was soon that the interview went viral and twitterati started expressing their shock over Carrey's comments.

"Look up 'sleazeball' in the dictionary and there's a photo of @JimCarrey," wrote one user.

"Such a huge [fan] of @jimcarrey but lost respect for him today "This is really unacceptable, I wish and hope he apologizes to you. But you handled it really well, more power to you!" wrote another.

"soooo.. obviously i'm one of the few that didn't see it as creepy? just @JimCarrey makin a joke... yeah, maybe not the best one. Still, kudos @CharlotteLLong for laughin it off & carrying on professionally like a champ," mentioned another user.