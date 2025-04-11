Jillian Lauren, Wife of Weezer Bassist Scott Shriner, Arrested After Police Shooting Incident at Her Los Angeles Home [Video]

Jillian Lauren, author and wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, was released on a $1 million bond after being arrested for attempted murder. The 51-year-old was shot by police outside her home in the Eagle Rock neighborhood on Wednesday and later treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident began when police chased three suspects from a freeway crash into the neighborhood. Lauren was not involved in the hit-and-run but was seen by officers holding a handgun outside her home. Police say she ignored repeated commands to drop the weapon and instead pointed it at officers, prompting them to open fire. She was hit in the shoulder.

After being shot, Lauren retreated into her home, packed a bag, and later surrendered alongside the family's babysitter. Both women were seen walking out with hands raised before lying on the street. Officers then took them into custody. A 9mm handgun was recovered from inside the home.

Authorities confirmed Lauren had no connection to the fleeing suspects. The LAPD stated, "Officers ordered her to drop the handgun numerous times. She refused and pointed it at them, prompting one officer to fire." One of the hit-and-run suspects was later caught in a nearby backyard wearing only boxer shorts. Two others remain at large.

The bizarre standoff came to light after multiple news outlets, including KTLA and CBS News, released video footage and witness accounts. Eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene, with one of the suspects leaping into a swimming pool in an attempt to escape capture.

Lauren, known for her 2010 memoir Some Girls: My Life in a Harem, has drawn media attention before. The book chronicles her time with Prince Jefri Bolkiah, brother of the Sultan of Brunei. She married Scott Shriner in 2005, and the couple has two adopted children. They've also worked with PETA to promote animal adoption.

Over the years, Lauren has released multiple books, including Pretty, Everything You Ever Wanted, and the 2023 bestseller Behold the Monster, which details her interviews with serial killer Samuel Little. That book inspired a 2021 documentary series.

Shriner has been Weezer's bassist since 2001. The band was recently announced as a surprise act at the Coachella music festival and is scheduled to perform Saturday.

LAPD officials emphasized that no officers or bystanders were injured in the confrontation. Lauren's next court hearing is set for April 30. Her representatives have confirmed she was shot but declined to discuss further details.

This dramatic incident has stirred widespread media interest, especially due to Lauren's public profile and her husband's celebrity status. Videos from the scene show police in tactical gear surrounding the property and escorting the two women into custody. Aerial footage captured the aftermath as emergency crews arrived.

Neighbors were startled by the sudden burst of law enforcement activity. "I just saw a lady with her hands up walking with another woman," one resident shared. "Then police surrounded them."

Police continue to search for the remaining suspects from the original car chase. Officials reiterated that Lauren's involvement was unrelated to the traffic incident that initiated the police response. Still, the encounter took a dangerous turn when she appeared armed and allegedly aimed her weapon at police.

No motive has been released regarding why Lauren emerged armed during the search for unrelated suspects. Her legal team has yet to issue a public statement about the charges.

As the case unfolds, attention remains on how a bestselling author and prominent public figure found herself at the center of a criminal investigation. For now, Jillian Lauren is recovering and awaiting trial while the LAPD wraps up its probe into the alarming encounter.