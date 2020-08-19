Jill Biden, wife of Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden, took the center stage as she spoke about the challenges educators are facing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and called for a 'leadership worthy of our nation'. Jill used the prime time to speak on the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

An educator, the former second lady of the US, Jill spoke from her classroom at Brandywine High School, where she taught English more than two decades ago. The school authorities welcomed Jill with a sign reading, "Welcome back Dr. Jill Biden."

Jill Says Joe Biden is capable of Bringing Everyone Together

Calling her husband a man who, despite a huge personal loss, still managed to keep going, Jill said: "He does it for you. His faith is in you, in us."

Sharing the grief the couple went through following the death of their oldest son Beau Biden in 2015, Jill said the country is divided and needs to be brought together. "How do you make a broken family whole? The same way you make a nation whole. With love and understanding – and with small acts of kindness. With bravery. With unwavering faith," she said during her speech.

Speaking about education taking a major setback due to the pandemic, Jill said that COVID-19 not only impacted education in the country, but also tore at the fabric of families, communities and the economy nationwide. "I hear it from so many of you, the frustration of parents juggling work while they support their children's learning. The despair in the lines that stretch out before food banks, and the indescribable sorrow that follows every lonely last breath that follows when the ventilators turn off," she was quoted by The New York Times.

Asking support for her husband's race to the White House, Jill said if entrusted with the nation's leadership, Joe will do for your family what he did for ours. "Bring us together and make us whole. Carry us forward in our time of need. Keep the promise of America for all of us," she added.

Jill Found Biden to Be a Gentleman on Their First Date

The 67-year-old educator was born in Hammonton, New Jersey, and was the eldest among five sisters. After completing High school, she moved to a junior college in Pennsylvania to study fashion merchandising, reported Town & Country.

Jill, who was previously married to Bill Stevenson, met Joe, a widower, on a blind date set up by his brother in 1975. Speaking about their first date Jill told Vogue that they went to see a movie. "When we came home he shook my hand good night. I went upstairs and called my mother at 1:00 a.m. and said, 'Mom, I finally met a gentleman," she said. The couple got married in 1977.

The couple, who already had two sons from Joe's previous marriage, welcomed their daughter, Ashley, in 1981.

Joe, who called his wife 'drop dead gorgeous' during a campaign trail in 2008, posted a love note for her on Valentine's Day this year. "Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and the life of my love. I love you, Jilly," Joe captioned the photo on his Instagram.

Jill Biden's Undying Love for Education

Jill started teaching English in local public schools after graduating in 1975. Jill has two master's degrees, in reading (West Chester University in 1981), and English (Villanova University in 1987).

Jill's love towards teaching could be gauged from the fact that even when Biden was serving as the Vice President, she worked as a full-time professor at Northern Virginia Community College.

Recently speaking to CBS, Jill, while making it clear that she won't leave her educator's role even if she becomes the first lady of US, said: "If we get to the White House, I'm going to continue to teach. It's important, and I want people to value teachers and know their contributions and lift up their profession."

Jill Biden's Controversy with First Husband

In a sensational claim made recently, Jill's first husband Bill Stevenson accused her of cheating on him with Biden. Calling their 'Blind Date' story fake, Stevenson told Daily Mail that they met Biden and his wife in 1972.

Stating that he is all set to publish a tell-all book that will reveal the truth, Stevenson said: "I don't want to hurt anyone. But facts are facts and what happened, happened."

Stevenson said that the suspicion about Biden and Jill's affair first cropped up in August 1974 when she refused to accompany her husband for a 'Bruce Springsteen show at The Stone Balloon.

"I asked Jill to go with me and she said no — she had things to do, she had to look after Joe's kids, Beau and Hunter. It was kind of a big deal to go meet Springsteen. I had no idea she and Joe were that kind of friendly. Then one of her best friends told me she thought Joe and Jill were getting a little too close. I was surprised that she came to me," Stevenson told the outlet.