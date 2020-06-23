Jilissa Zoltko like always put her insanely toned figure on display in her latest sizzling photo update on social media. The diva flaunted her enviable assets in the picture that has left most of her followers drooling on the internet. The model uploaded the eye-popping photo on her official Instagram account on June 22.

Soon after she uploaded the sexy photo, her 719,000 followers were delighted to view her in the barely-there ensemble. The photo has garnered much attention even from other social media users. It racked up to 27.6K likes and views on the photo-sharing platform. The diva is known to be a law student, who gets a lot of attention for her smoking hot looks.

Zoltko Is Seen Rocking on Instagram

The 22-year-old Instagram modeling sensation is seen rocking a tiny barely-there bikini swimsuit from a brand called White Fox Swim. Her flawless beauty and her chiseled figure have taken the internet by storm. The model's cheetah-print bikini sport-style top had a deep neckline, which displayed her massive cleavage.

Jilissa Zoltko loves to flaunt her assets and perky derriere on social media. She is often seen sporting pretty skimpy low-cut bottoms for her Instagram updates and sometimes even go braless to make fans go gaga on the internet. Showing plenty of skin in most of her photos and videos on Insta, the model has left millions of hearts racing.

In the first pic of the new Instagram upload, Jilissa was clicked while enjoying a beautiful day at a resort. Her set up for the photoshoot had her dressed in a bathing suit, while she sat on a grey cushioned sofa. She gave a sexy pose on the sofa and leaned on the pillow for support wearing a beautiful smile on her face. The other photo in the same update, the diva gave the same pose. However, this time, she closed her eyes for the snap. Check out the latest Instagram photo of the hot law student.