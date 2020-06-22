Australian bombshell Hilde Osland has left fans breathless with a sizzling update on her Instagram account. The diva, who is known for her beauty as well as talent, is making millions of fans drool over her sultry looks on social media. The photo shows Osland wearing sexy black lingerie in which she looks drop-dead gorgeous. Several fans took to her post to share their messages and express their feeling about the sexy snap. While many admired her sexy outfit, some said the Aussie model looks sexy and tempting. One of her fans wrote, "Fire, hot look u are like dream girl."

While Osland is known to have one Instagram account, there are several pages on social media which claim to be the diva just to attract followers to their accounts. However, the smartie had already made her fans aware that she has only one Instagram account through which she entertains them. Osland wrote on her official Instagram page: "Any other account other than @hildeee claiming to be me, is fake." Osland is one of the most beautiful models in the industry who is multi-talented. She had earlier shared a post where she was seen playing the guitar and singing like a star.

Osland has been entertaining her fans with several social media activities. Her ramp walks and endorsement videos often go viral on the internet. Her lingerie photos and sexy swimsuit pictures on Instagram have garnered a lot of attention, getting millions of views. Osland loves to show off her flawless skin and it seems she has been born to become a model. Check out the latest photo of the Australian-raised and Norwegian-born model Hilde Osland.

Read more