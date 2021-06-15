Jihadi Bride Shamima Begum Ditches Burqa for Top, Denim and Nike Hat; Pleads to Go Home to UK

Shamima Begum, known as the jihadi bride, fled Britain to Syria in 2015 at the age of 15 to join terror organization ISIS and spewed venom against Western values. She had encouraged lone wolves to carry out attacks in the UK and US.

She was stripped off her citizenship and her passport revoked making her stay in Syria forever. Begum birthed three children during her stay in Syria and reports state that none of them survived due to malnutrition. Her husband is thought to be in a Kurdish-run prison in Syria.

The 21-year-old Begum has been pleading Western governments to allow her to step foot on UK soil and has repeatedly apologized for what she has done.

In the latest interview with journalist Andrew Drury at Al-Roj prison camp in Syria, the jihadi bride for the first time ditched her burqa and sat down for a tell-all tale wearing a white t-shirt, denims, Nike hat, held a fashionable clutch and also colored her fingernails red and gave out an impression of her Western image.

When Drury asked why she stopped wearing her hijab and burqa, Begum stated that she feels comfortable and happy in Western clothes. ''I wear these clothes, and I don't wear a hijab, because it makes me happy and anything in this camp that makes me happy is like a lifesaver.''

She added that she also listens to rap music regularly and praised Kanye West's music and stated that she binge watches Friends at the camp. Begum, added that she is now a changed person who regrets her mistakes and pleaded to world leaders to allow her entry in to the UK and start her life fresh.

When Drury stated that millions of people back home don't want her to enter the country, Begum in a pretty accent, tone and smile said, ''Can I come home please, pretty please?''

Also, Drury questioned if she needs any form of rehabilitation, Begum quipped that she doesn't need to be rehabilitated but would help others with rehabilitation if she's allowed to stay in the UK. ''I personally don't think that I need to be rehabilitated, but I would want to help other people be rehabilitated. I would love to help,'' she said.

The jihadi bride also stated that she's not a terrorist but called herself ''dumb'' for moving to Syria in the hopes of forming a worldwide Caliphate but things didn't go as planned, not only to her but ISIS as a whole. ''I don't think I was a terrorist. I think I was just a dumb kid who made one mistake.''

This comes at a time when Begum overwhelmingly rejoiced the Manchester arena bombing in 2019 which left 22 innocent people dead and several others disfigured for life and refused to condemn any terror attack on UK and US soil. Also, during her previous interview she said watching a severed head in Syria ''didn't faze me at all.''