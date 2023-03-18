From Jian Hao Tan to Benjamin Kheng, 5 Hot Male Influencers in Singapore to Watch Out For

The rise of influencer marketing in recent years has stepped up the demand for digital content creators with an impressive presence on social media, specifically Instagram. Like in other parts of the world, there is a constant rise in the number of creators in Singapore, who have become digital celebrities within a few months because of the outstanding content they are offering on social media.

Unlike a few years back men have to become conscious about their looks, choices, and lifestyle and religiously follow their favorite influencers to take a cue from them on various subjects like grooming, lifestyle, travel gadgets, and more. Here we are listing some of the popular Singaporean male influencers who have been able to garner immense popularity on social media.

Jian Hao Tan: The famous Singaporean YouTuber Jianhao Tan is one of the most sought after male influencers on Instagram. Jian already has more than 40 million subscribers on YouTube which is sufficient to prove his popularity among netizens. On Instagram also he has a whopping 659,000 followers. This number is ever-increasing. He generally posts entertainment videos along with glimpses of his personal life. He is generally seen uploading adorable videos with his little daughter

Benjamin Kheng: Next on the list is dashing musician Benjamin Kheng. Member of popular band Sam Willow, his sharp looks can make anyone his fan. Young boys follow him to take a cue from his impeccably cool style sense. Kheng has 267,000 followers on Instagram. The former swimmer has kept his Instagram profile aesthetic and appealing. Anyone would love to follow this amazing gel of dashing looks and cool singing talent. Benjamin has also worked in many movies and television series. He is a quite popular and adored celebrity in Singapore and neighboring region.

Desmond Tan: This drop-dead gorgeous Singaporean actor is also one of the favorite male influencers on Instagram. With 242,000 followers, this fashionista stands third in the popular men influencer's list. His chiseled face and perfect shape make him one of the most attractive influencers. He has a tremendous sense of styling to take thousands of inspiration.

Andie Chen Bang Yun: On the fourth number we have actor and vlogger Andie Chen with 115,000 followers. Andie has starred in many popular dramas like The Little Nyonya, The Lead, Joys of Life, and The Journey. His Instagram profile mostly includes posts from his professional and personal life.

Shane Pow Xunping: The ex-basketball player and actor is the next big craze in Singapore with a fan following of 142,000. He has worked in popular television series like When Duty Calls, Die Die Also Must Serve, Love at First Bite, and many others. He is a huge crowd-puller.