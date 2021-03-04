Camila Cabello's 24th Birthday Post on Instagram is Hilarious; Watch Video

'Havana' singer Camila Cabello has turned 24. The Cuban-American singer and songwriter shared a video announcing her 24th Birthday. Out of sheer excitement, Camila said, "Level 24 'b**ches'" and danced with joy to her own hilarious 'It's My Birthday version.'

The sensational artiste left fans awestruck with a hilarious video on her Instagram account. In the video, Camila showed off her funny dance moves while her mother helped her filming them. Camila captioned the post: "Its my birthday!!!! Made it to level 24, LETS GOOO! Thank you for all the love and birthday wishes, I'm so thankful for all the love and I'm sending it right back!"

She added: "So like you know those people, you see them the next day and they are always like - Oh my God! why didn't you tell me it was your birthday. You know that kind of people? That's not me," then she goes on to shake her leg in her own funny version of a Birthday song, "It's my birthday, yes it is," which has taken the internet by storm. After her hilarious dance, the singer also thanked her fans for wishing her on her special day. "I love you guys, thanks to everyone that have wished me, I am grateful you."

Camila Cabello's boyfriend Shawn Mendes also took to his social media to wish the co-singer. Shawn, in his birthday message to his girlfriend, called her the "kindest, bravest and most beautiful" person he knows. Sharing a photo on Instagram, Shawn captioned: "I love you more every day mi vida," and went on to add heart emoji. The picture features Camila sitting on Shawn's lap while he captures themselves in a frame.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

Camila and Shawn Mendes started dating in 2019 after being very close friends. The duo even performed on stages together after their song 'Senorita' broke all records. Camila and Shawn have never been shy about PDA and they often share intimate posts on social media. The couple opened up about their romantic affair in a series of Instagram posts in November.

In one of her social media posts, Camila expressed that Shawn is like her own reflection, a mirror to her as she feels its not just the blissful moments in pictures and videos but a mirror that reflects her character.

During the quarantine, Shawn and Camila were photographed together as he spent most of the time with his girlfriend Camila's family before she jetted off to London for shooting Cinderella. Shawn even spoke about staying apart from Camila for a month and a half while she was busy with her film Cinderella in September. Shawn stayed at her LA home waiting for her to return.