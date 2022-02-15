Jewish Man Slapped in random Attack on Brooklyn Street; Cops Suspect Hate Crime

A Jewish man was slapped in a random attack on a Brooklyn street on Friday, according to the New York Post. Authorities are investigating the assault captured on camera as a hate crime. Footage of the incident released by cops showed the 22-year-old victim walking on Avenue L near East 32nd Street in East Midwood around 11:30 pm Friday when he was approached by a man, who got out of a light-colored minivan.

The clip showed the man standing next to the victim. He appeared to get into a fighting stance at one point, before slapping the victim in the face the next moment. The victim's yarmulke fell off his head as a result of the attack.

The assailant was then seen running towards the minivan from which he emerged initially. Cops noted that he might have said something to the victim during the attack but was not audible in the video.

Hate crime

According to The New York Post, the victim denied medical attention for pain, redness, and swelling to his face caused by the slap. The identity of the victim is not clear at the moment.

The incident is being investigated by the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force. The footage further showed the unidentified suspect inside a convenience store in the aftermath of the incident, and later with the driver of the minivan at the attached gas station.

Similar incidents

Friday's incident comes on the heels of another random attack on a man clad in traditional Jewish garb in Brooklyn last month. The 21-year-old man, who wore a traditional Hasidic garment, was approached by the attacker and got punched in the nose. The incident occurred at Troy Avenue and Carroll Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

A Brooklyn woman was caught on camera hurling anti-Semitic threats to three Jewish kids. "Hitler should've killed you all. I'll kill you and know where you live," she shouted before spitting on an 8-year-old boy and walking away. The incident took place on Avenue P near Coleman Street in Marine Park, Brooklyn.