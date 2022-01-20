'Hitler Should Have Killed You All': Shocking Video Shows NYC Woman Spitting on Jewish Boy After Spewing Anti-Semitic Slurs [WATCH]

A Brooklyn woman was caught on camera hurling anti-Semitic threats to three Jewish kids --- shouting "Hitler should have killed you all" --- before spitting on an 8-year-old boy and walking away. The distasteful incident occurred last week on a Marine Park street lined with private homes.

The woman can be seen in the video rushing at the 8-year-old boy and who was with two other kids -- aged seven and two -- and spewed her invective, according to the video. Police is now searching for the unnamed woman for shouting anti-Semitic statement.

In Bad Taste

The video shows the unnamed woman storming up to the 8-year-old Jewish boy who was playing with two other boys. All were Jewish. She then starts her rant. "Hitler should have killed you all. I'll kill you and know where you live," the hateful suspect is said to have yelled, according to the NYPD.

The incident happened on Avenue P near Coleman Street in Marine Park, Brooklyn around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

The woman's actions were all caught on a nearby surveillance camera that has now gone viral on social media with thousands slamming the unnamed woman for her insensitive words.

"This woman passed by them, yelled at them. Something along the lines of Hitler should have killed you all," explained the children's father, Aryah Fried, to CBS2.

The father said that the children were too shocked after the incident more so because before leaving she spat on the 8-year-old boy. The boy since has been traumatized.

Suspect at Large

After spitting on the kid, the woman furiously turned around and walked along Avenue P toward Kimball Street. Police since have been searching for her as she could be charged for making the anti-Semitic statements.

According to authorities, the woman is approximately in her 20's about 5'3" with long black straight hair. She was last seen wearing an orange hoodie with black leggings and black "Ugg" style boots.

The incident is being investigated by the Hate Crimes Task Force.

Fried said his eight-year-old son replied to the suspect that he would save his little sister after which she came running at her. "I have to teach him not to engage. But he engaged. And she came running back. Spat in his face. And told him we will kill you all. I know where you live. And we'll make sure to get you all next time," Fried said.

The father also said that the unknown suspect should realize that what she did wasn't correct. "I would hope that she understands the severity of what she did," Fried said. "To do it to anybody is obviously problematic, but for an adult to do it to a child is just beyond crazy."

There's a great deal of foot traffic on Avenue P, which is steps away from Nostrand Avenue. Posters are plastered all around, and neighbors say they hope someone recognizes the suspect.

"We also teach our kids to look out for people that look like moms when they feel unsafe. And this woman looks like a person that might have been a safe looking person for the kids. So, what do we tell them now?" one person said.