Singer turned fashion designer Jessica Simpson celebrated her daughter Birdie Mae's first Christmas. The 39-year-old star took to Instagram to share her family picture clicked in front of a massive Christmas tree at their home.

Simpson, dressed in a leopard print dress paired with a crop jacket, is seen standing with her husband, Eric Johnson, a former NFL player, and their three kids: Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, Ace Knute, and Mae.

Simpson wishes her fans a merry Christmas

Simpson captioned the picture: "Wishing you a very Merry Christmas from our family to yours." This was Mae's first Christmas as she turned nine months old.

While the eldest Maxwell wore a red Christmas dress with a red-and-black coat, son Ace sported a green plaid jacket and black pants. Baby Mae was wearing a red-and-green dress with a matching hair bow.

In a separate post, Simpson shared a picture where she is seen twinning with her daughters Maxwell and Ace Knute, wearing matching cheetah-print onesies. The photo, which she shared on Twitter too, was captioned, "Christmas Eve PJs."

However, the days leading up to Christmas were not as joyful. The singer had shared her family's battle with bouts of illness such as lots of puke, scary high fevers, coughing and a concussion, weeks ahead of Thanksgiving.

The disclosure was made in a message on social media. "Getting a family pic on Thanksgiving was a task, but we did it before the pajama change for the car ride home! I woke up this morning with the continued warm and cozy feeling of gratitude. Hope everyone had a blessed Thanksgiving!" she wrote.

Previously, Simpson had revealed her journey of losing 100 pounds in six months after the birth of her third child.

Fans love post

Fans were delighted to have a look at the family posing together for Christmas. "If you take off your heels, Max is prob as tall as you!" wrote one fan.

"Your son looks soooo much like you! Your family is beautiful! Merry Christmas!" wrote another.

"You guys (and the tree) look great!!" said another fan.

"Picture perfect family love! Merry Christmas Johnsons!!!" wrote another Instagram user.