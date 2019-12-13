Cozy Little Christmas singer Katy Perry was recently caught in a bizarre pose. A photo of the American singer in a bikini has been uploaded online in which she is seen scratching her private part, while someone steals the opportunity to capture her at that odd moment. It is quite awkward for a celebrity to be captured like this, but, looks like Katy can handle it.

Katy is known to be one of the most glamorous celebrities in the music fraternity. While some fans are reportedly dismayed to see the singer in such an awkward situation, others are, well, LoL.

Ahead of Christmas, Katy, known for her unique style, released her Cozy Little Christmas video song which has wowed her fans.

Santa Claus outfit

Recently, Katy shared a photo of herself on her official Instagram handle in which she was seen donning a sexy Santa Claus outfit. The diva looked super hot in her red dress, sending fans into a frenzy. Several likes and messages poured in soon after Katy uploaded the picture. One of her fans wrote, "So stunning!!! You're my Santa ❤️ can't wait to see what the rest of 25 days of cozy brings ❤️" Others called her the "queen of hotness".