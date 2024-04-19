Jessica Sawicki: New Jersey Teacher Caught Engaging in Sexual Activity with Student in Car Released from Jail to Care for Her Two Kids

A married teacher accused of having sex with one of her underage students has been granted bail to care for her children, despite warnings from colleagues to avoid the boy. Jessica Sawicki, a 37-year-old special needs teacher, was found pulling her clothes in the rear seat of the boy's vehicle on April 7 at a wildlife park near Trenton, New Jersey, by the park staff.

A detention hearing on Wednesday was told that Sawickihad admitted to engaging in inappropriate behavior as far back as January, following concerns raised by staff at Hamilton High School West to the principal. However, there have been concerns raised by several people over her release.

Granted Bail

Michael, her husband, was in court as she was granted bail to help care for their five-year-old daughter and two-year-old son. "They don't know where their mom is right now and it's getting hard to explain that to them at home," defense attorney Edward Cridge remarked.

Monmouth County prosecutor Keri-Leigh Schaefer told the court that Sawicki and the boy were spotted when a New Jersey Fish and Wildlife officer encountered her vehicle obstructing an entrance to the Assunpink Wildlife Management Area in Upper Freehold.

"The lieutenant observed the victim's vehicle parked directly behind the defendant's SUV," she explained.

"When the lieutenant approached the cars, he observed the 17-year-old victim and the defendant in the back seat of the victim's car.

"The victim quickly put on his pants and the defendant pulled up her skirt.

"This interaction is captured on the lieutenant's body worn camera footage."

In a now-deleted school profile, Sawicki expressed her enjoyment in getting to know the students on a personal level. "This is my 7th year working at Hamilton West teaching English," she noted.

"I truly enjoy getting to know the students here and helping them become the best versions of themselves while they strive for their futures."

School Took Action

After her arrest, the school district communicated with parents, telling them that Sawicki had been placed on "administrative leave" pending the outcome of the police investigation.

"The alleged incident goes against our professional standards as a school district and is far removed from the expectations we have for the personal conduct of an employee," principal Brian E Smith wrote.

"We have no tolerance for any actions that harm or could potentially harm our students.

"The actions of one staff member do not represent the hard work and dedication of our entire community."

Schaefer told the court that Sawicki had been placed on administrative leave in January after disregarding a warning from Smith regarding appropriate boundaries. When questioned about the extent of her interactions with the student, Sawicki admitted to giving him gifts and special treatment, such as passes to skip class.

Sawicki had previously taught the boy's older brother, who had requested her help due to his troubled background and academic struggles.

Sawicki admitted to exchanging phone numbers with the boy when he was a junior and meeting him at Assunpink Lake at least 10 times by his senior year.

Schaefer revealed that half of these meetings involved unprotected sex or other sexual activities.

"As the adult in the situation, as a teacher at the high school, she was in a position of power and authority over this child student," the prosecutor said.

"And she used that position of power and authority to begin a relationship with him."

Sawicki faces charges of five counts of second-degree sexual assault and five counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Her next court appearance is set for May 30.