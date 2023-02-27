Jessica Chastain Falls on Stage While Heading to Receive the SAG Award for George and Tammy; Gets Compared to Jennifer Lawrence [WATCH]

Jessica Chastain had a Jennifer Lawrence moment after she momentarily stumbled over her dress while heading to accept the SAG Award for Outstanding Female Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries. Chastain, 45, almost fell as she walked up the stairs to receive her award before controlling her at the last moment.

Chastain's unfortunate misstep on her taffeta Zuhair Murad dress was captured on multiple cameras and the clip immediately made its way to social media. Since then, social media users have been commenting on the unfortunate but hilarious moment. However, there are also many who are commending her win and overlooking the minor stumble.

Awkward Moment for Chastain

The 45-year-old actress needed help after taking a nasty fall on the stairs. Irish actor Paul Mescal and a man in the front row both raced to help. Chastain later said that the fall had upset her.

"I'm a little embarrassed I tripped on the stairs â€” but I had two very handsome men helping me up" â€” one of whom was Paul Mescal! â€” "so that wasn't so bad," she told People magazine. "I'm just so over the moon and happy and I can't believe it."

"I am the one who never expects this is going to happen," she told ET. "Yeah, I fell on the stairs, that's good because some people didn't know that I did."

The actress continued by blaming her pink dress for almost knocking her over.

She continued, "I was trapped in my dress and I had very nice men helping me, so that was a plus."

Chastain had just won the award for Best Performance by a Female Actress in a Television Movie or Limited Series for "George and Tammy," beating Niecy Nash, Amanda Seyfried, Julia Garner, and Emily Blunt.

"To every actor watching, I look forward to working with you. I will see you on set!" she said during her acceptance speech.

Social Media Reacts

However, social media users were quick to take notice of the awkward fall. Several Twitter users immediately noted the accident's resemblance to Jennifer Lawrence's 2013 Oscars fall. "JESSICA CHASTAIN DID THE JLAW FALL," one user wrote.

"jessica chastain said i know it's been 10 years since jennifer lawrence fell at an award show let me fix this," wrote another user.

However, Chastain herself didn't seem too fazed by her fall.

Chastain attended the star-studded ceremony in a voluminous fuchsia gown with vertical ruffles down the front.

She complemented her floor-length Zuhair Murad dress, which has a plunging neckline, with hot pink lipstick and vibrant statement earrings for the event. Her nearly waist-length crimson hair fell in pin-straight strands down her back.

Kristofer Buckle, Jessica's makeup artist, said that the actress' look for the evening was "inspired by a punk princess" and that he used Charlotte Tilbury products to achieve it.