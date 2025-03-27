Jessica Aber Had Epilepsy? Biden Prosecutor Died in Her Sleep in Her Virginia Home after Yearslong Health Battle, Family Says

A U.S. attorney appointed by Biden, who stepped down on President Donald Trump's first day in office, had epilepsy before she died in her sleep, her family revealed. Jessica Aber, 43, who had previously served as the chief prosecutor for the Eastern District of Virginia, was found unresponsive in her Washington, D.C., home on Saturday.

Authorities said that she likely died of natural causes, citing a "longstanding medical condition." However, Aber's case will remain open until the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determines the official cause and manner of death. Meanwhile, her family told ABC News that she had struggled with epilepsy and epileptic seizures for several years.

Epilepsy a Possible Cause

According to the Centers for Disease Control, this condition can lead to fatal asphyxiation or heart complications. Fatal epileptic seizures, referred to as Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy, are uncommon but pose a significant risk to individuals with the condition.

These incidents most frequently happen while the person is asleep, as was the case with Aber.

In a statement, Aber's family said they "expect more information from the medical examiner in the coming weeks."

"Our family is in shock and grieving deeply, and we respectfully request privacy as we attempt to navigate through our unspeakable loss," they added.

Aber, whose office was known for prosecuting CIA leaks and Russian nationals involved in fraud in the U.S., held the high-profile position since 2021 and stepped down when President Donald Trump took office on January 20.

Colleagues Still in Shock

The current U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia expressed grief over the unexpected death in a statement released Saturday afternoon. "We are heartbroken beyond words to learn of the passing of our friend and former colleague, U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber," said Erik Siebert, the current U.S. Attorney for Eastern District of Virginia.

"She was unmatched as a leader, mentor, and prosecutor, and she is simply irreplaceable as a human being. We remain in awe of how much she accomplished in her all too brief time in this world. Her professionalism, grace, and legal acumen set the standard.

Before being appointed as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Aber began serving as an assistant U.S. attorney in the district in 2009. From 2015 to 2016, she worked as counsel to the assistant attorney general for the Department of Justice's Criminal Division.

Biden nominated her for the prestigious position in 2021, and she was unanimously confirmed by the Senate.

"I've had the privilege of spending my career as a prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia working alongside talented, hard-working public servants who manage matters affecting citizens here and across the world," Aber said in the January statement of her resignation.

"Concluding my service to the District as its U.S. Attorney has been an honor beyond measure... I am proud of the work we have done with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to enforce the law and build community trust."