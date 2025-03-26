Jessica Aber Cause of Death: Police Say Former US Attorney for Virginia's Eastern District Died of Natural Causes at her Home

Former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber, who was found dead in her Virginia home on Saturday, likely died from natural causes, according to authorities investigating her death. "At this time, detectives have found no evidence suggesting that her death was caused by anything other than natural causes," Alexandria police said in an update Tuesday evening.

The body of the 43-year-old attorney, who headed the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia under the Biden administration, was found by police around 9:20 a.m., prompting an outpouring of condolences from both past and present Department of Justice officials. Her death was initially believed mysterious but foul play was later ruled out.

No Foul Play Involved

A family friend previously told NBC News that authorities suspected a medical issue as the cause of death. Additionally, two former senior Justice Department officials told the outlet that local law enforcement did not believe foul play was involved.

Authorities have not yet revealed an official cause or manner of death. "The investigation is ongoing, and the case will remain open until the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) returns a final ruling on the cause and manner of death," Alexandria police said in the Tuesday statement.

"We urge the public to respect the privacy of Ms. Aber's family during this time of loss."

Aber resigned from the high-profile position, which she had held since 2021, with her resignation taking effect the day before Trump's inauguration in January.

Tributes Continue to Pour In

The current U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia expressed grief over the unexpected death in a statement released Saturday afternoon.

"We are heartbroken beyond words to learn of the passing of our friend and former colleague, U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber," said Erik Siebert, the current U.S. Attorney for Eastern District of Virginia.

"She was unmatched as a leader, mentor, and prosecutor, and she is simply irreplaceable as a human being. We remain in awe of how much she accomplished in her all too brief time in this world. Her professionalism, grace, and legal acumen set the standard.

Before being appointed as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Aber began serving as an assistant U.S. attorney in the district in 2009. From 2015 to 2016, she worked as counsel to the assistant attorney general for the Department of Justice's Criminal Division.

Biden nominated her for the prestigious position in 2021, and she was unanimously confirmed by the Senate.

"I've had the privilege of spending my career as a prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia working alongside talented, hard-working public servants who manage matters affecting citizens here and across the world," Aber said in the January statement of her resignation.

"Concluding my service to the District as its U.S. Attorney has been an honor beyond measure... I am proud of the work we have done with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to enforce the law and build community trust."