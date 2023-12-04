Jeremy Albert Best: Idaho Father Accused of Killing His Pregnant Wife Found Wandering Naked in Forest With 10-Month-Old Dead Son Nearby

A kidnapped baby was found dead in an Idaho forest on Saturday after his father, who is accused of killing his pregnant wife, was seen wandering naked and confused nearby, according to police. The body of 10-month-old Zeke Best was found around 24 miles east of Idaho Falls after a hunter reported that he saw a man in a sleeping bag by the roadside.

Mechanic Jeremy Albert Best, 48, appeared dazed with disheveled hair and a gray beard in the booking photo taken a day after he was found wandering naked in a forest close to the body of his son, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said in a report.

Abducted and Killed in Daze

Police suspect Best, 48, murdered his wife, Kali Jean Randall, 38, at their home in Victor, Idaho, on Thursday, before kidnapping their 10-month-old son Zeke. Authorities had been searching for the duo since Thursday night, following allegations that Best allegedly killed his wife, Kali Jean Randall, inside their home.

This incident occurred just hours after Best had undergone a psychological evaluation.

Best was taken into custody by the police around noon on Thursday after he was seen walking through a nearby general store without any clothing, as reported by law enforcement.

Meg Fischer, the cousin of Randall, issued a statement on behalf of their family expressing gratitude to friends for their support during these harrowing circumstances.

"We thank all of you for walking with us during this time," Fischer said in a message sent to East Idaho News.

"Our Zeke is now at rest with his loving mama and unborn sibling. The pain we feel is unimaginable and we thank everyone for their support.

"You will never know how you have lifted our family up during this time. As this is an ongoing investigation, we ask for privacy as we take time to process and grieve."

Fischer had previously conveyed her devastation upon discovering that Randall was expecting her second child at the time of her tragic death.

Paying tribute to her cousin, Fischer said: "She was a beautiful and free spirit. She was called to the mountains and made her home there. She was a lover of animals, especially her dogs.

"Motherhood was her greatest joy and we assume she gave her life protecting her children. We love her endlessly."

Footage obtained by EastIdahoNews.com shows the nude man was seen peculiarly slouching on the store counter near the cash register, grabbing a cigarette.

Evaluated Just Before Tragedy

Deputies from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office soon arrived at the store, where they identified Best. Following an evaluation by EMS teams outside the store, he was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center due to concerns about his mental health.

The sequence of events following Best's discharge from the hospital remains unclear. However, on Thursday afternoon, officers responding to the family home in Victor found Randall unresponsive, and her death was treated as a homicide.

An amber alert for the couple's child was issued at 4:30 am on Friday, indicating that Best was last seen driving a Black 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV with an Idaho license plate 1T39349. Authorities cautioned the public against approaching the "heavily armed" white male suspect, standing at 5'11'', and urged anyone with information to come forward.

On Saturday morning, hunters found Best resting in a sleeping bag near Kepps Crossing Road, east of Idaho Falls.

Cops rushed to the scene, identified Best, and placed him in a patrol car until medics arrived to treat any injuries.

Best's black Chevrolet was found down an embankment off the roadway. Deputies, while searching the area, located Zeke's lifeless body.

In a statement from the family, they said: "In the wake of the devastating loss of our beloved Kali and her unborn baby, our family is overwhelmed with grief and sorrow.

"Our hearts ache, and our focus is entirely on the safe return of baby Zeke.

"In the midst of every family's worst nightmare, we humbly request privacy as we focus our energy on the safe return of Kali's beloved son, Zeke."

Best owns a local mechanic shop in Victor, Idaho, named Jeremy's Auto, and he boasts a two-decade-long career as a mechanic. His business website describes him as the local mechanic and "new best friend."

According to the website, when he's not busy fixing cars, Jeremy enjoys spending time soaking up the sun on his leisure boat or cruising the backroads with his partner, Kali, and their three dogs.