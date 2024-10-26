Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born, Episode 5: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Jeongnyeon The Star Is Born episode 5 will air on tvN on Saturday (October 26) at 9:20 pm KST. The chapter will follow Yoon Jeong Nyeon as she tries to pursue her dream. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

The period drama is based on a famous Naver webtoon of the same name by Seo Ireh and Namon. It premiered on tvN on Saturday (October 12) at 9:20 pm KST. Choi Hyo Bi wrote the script for this mini-series, and Jung Ji In directed it. The K-drama stars Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun, Ra Mi Ran, Jung Eun Chae, and Kim Yoon Hye. It depicts the life of a talented young girl who is good at singing.

How To Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born Episode 5:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 9:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:20 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 am

South Africa - 1:20 pm

Philippines - 8:20 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Jeongnyeon The Star Is Born preview shows Yoon Jeong Nyeon facing new challenges. She boldly deals with the problems while being herself.

"The drama not only explores the fresh theme of Korean opera but also delves into the storylines of the main character, Jeong Nyeon, and those around her, as well as the internal dynamics of the Maeran Korean Opera Troupe. Each character has its charm and individuality. The interactions and conflicts between the characters will offer viewers another exciting aspect of the show. We appreciate your support and look forward to your anticipation," the producers shared.