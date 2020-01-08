Ex-stripper, Samantha Barbash, who inspired Jennifer Lopez's character Ramona in "Hustlers," has sued the movie's producers for $40 million. Just days after losing out at the Golden Globes 2020, actor Jennifer Lopez could find herself missing much more, following reports that she has been sued by the real-life stripper for "degrading" and "defaming" her.

Barbash filed a lawsuit against Jennifer's Nuyorican Productions

According to TMZ report, Barbash has filed a lawsuit against Jennifer's Nuyorican Productions, STX Entertainment, Gloria Sanchez Productions, and Pole Sisters LLC, for $20 million (£15 million) in compensatory damages and $20 million in punitive.

In the lawsuit, Barbash explains "Hustlers" is based on a 2015 New York magazine article "The Hustlers at Scores" which was based on the real-life events of Barbash. She was a stripper at Score's Gentleman's Club in New York, adding further, she never gave her consent to the producers, and accused the producers of proceeding to "exploit" her likeness and character in the film and the promotion.

Barbash claims producers did not consult her

Barbash has reportedly claimed that the producers had approached her to obtain consent to use her story as inspiration for the movie but she turned them down. She argues now that they went ahead and made the movie anyway with Jennifer starring in the lead character.

She is suing the producers for offering her "peanuts" and not consulting her, leading to inaccuracies in the film. However, her life has now been immortalized in the new film Hustlers, which stars Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, and Constance Wu. The movie has surpassed $100 million in the box office. Jennifer is yet to comment on the lawsuit.