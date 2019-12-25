Jennifer Lopez grabbed many eyeballs when she stepped out in red hot workout gear on Christmas Eve. The Hustlers star wore a shiny red sports bra and matching high-waisted leggings in Miami. She styled her look with round metal sunglasses and wore her hair in a sleek top bun.

Lopez shared a picture on Instagram posing alongside a red Porsche captioning it, "Baby, it's warm outside #ChristmasInMiami #ChristmasEveSleigh.'' She also gave her fiancé Alex Rodriguez a photo credit for taking the snap.

The American actress also shared a photo of her breakfast of French toast and coffee on her Instagram Story on Christmas Eve. "Merry Christmas Eve morning!!!" she wrote over the snap.

Jennifer Lopez's Christmas plans

Jennifer recently revealed that she plans on enjoying a 'casual' Christmas after an incredibly busy year. ''Christmas Day is very casual for our family. We wake up, open presents, have breakfast and enjoy each other's company. Sometimes we wear matching pyjamas to keep things festive,'' she said.

Meanwhile, the pop diva-actor has been busy rehearsing for the upcoming 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show and she said performing at the sporting event is like winning an Academy Award. Lopez is set to co-headline the Super Bowl alongside Shakira in February.

"It's like winning the Oscar. It's the biggest show that there is. It has the biggest audience. You get to have like this big production. You don't get to do that on tour. Everything's like, budget-conscious and 'You can do this and you can do that."

"It's a different experience and I think it's just like a fantasy for all musical artists to be able to play the Super Bowl and have like that 12 minutes of an amazing show. I don't know. There's just something exhilarating about it," she said in an interview for CBS Sunday Morning.

Jennifer and Alex's wedding plans

She's also planning her upcoming wedding with Alex, with whom she got engaged to in March, and although they haven't announced an official date yet, it's very possible that it could happen in 2020. As per reports, it will most likely be a church wedding.