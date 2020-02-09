Jennifer Lopez slammed her critics for dubbing her Super Bowl halftime performance with Shakira as being too raunchy and too adult with a lot of skin show. The performance was showcased during the halftime second Super Bowl featuring the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lopez who was attending the Independent Spirit Awards, called the entire controversy as silliness. Speaking to Variety on the red carpet arrivals, Lopez said: "I think that's honestly silliness."

It was for the first time that Lopez and Shakira performed on stage together. Bringing two Latinas together for its performance also happened for the first time in the history of Super Bowl. The performance included a pole-dance, children's choir, and the hit songs of both the singers.

It was a celebration of women: JLo

Calling it a celebration of women, JLo said: "Both of us are really respectful performers who are moms and have kids and are very conscious of what we do. We (put on) a show that I believe was a celebration of women and our Latino culture that I think was really well reserved. And that small fraction of people who want to be negative about it, I can't even let in."

Dressed in a Valentino gown with a silver bodice and a magenta skirt, Lopez added that so many wonderful things came out during their performance and said, "The message of standing up for yourself, being a women – that's what I want to pass on to little girls – everything about you – be proud of it. I'm very proud of the performance that night."

JLo was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in Hustlers. During the performance, Shakira's 'tongue-wagging moment' went viral as she performed on her numbers, She-Wolf, Whenever, Wherever, and Hips Don't Lie. JLo performed on Jenny From the Block, Get Right, and Waiting For Tonight.

Minister plans to sue NFL for Super Bowl halftime's performance

Former Ohio football coach and Local minister Dave Daubenmire said that watching Lopez and Shakira perform during the half-time in their revealing outfits had put him "in danger of hellfire." He intends to sue the NFL and is looking for an $867 trillion in settlement.

According to Daily Caller, Daubenmire, who hosts a web show "Pass the Salt Ministries' Coach Dave LIVE" said that he intends to file a suit against the league, Pepsi, Fox and several other companies for the "crotch-grabbing" performance of the singers.

"I think we ought to go sit down in a courtroom and present this as evidence of how whoever is keeping me from getting into the kingdom of Heaven," he said. In a video posted online, Daubenmire called the performance as a 'porn show'. "I turned on the TV to watch football, not to watch a pole dance. They penetrated the sanctity of my home. JLo is 50," he said. "You go on a porn website, you're not looking for 50-year-old women."

"I'm not here to tell the NFL what they can put on. I'm not here to tell anyone what they can watch. But they don't have the right in the middle of a game to broadcast soft porn," he went on to add.