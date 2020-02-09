Snubbed by the Oscars 2020 for his role as a conniving jeweler in Uncut Gems, Adam Sandler won the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Award for best male lead. Sandler compared the Oscar snub with being 'overlooked for the coveted yearbook superlative category 'best looking' during his high school.

A month ago, Sandler had expressed his disappointment over not being nominated for the Academy awards. He tweeted: "Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy. Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits. Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama."

Sandler essays the role of Howard Ratner, a devious jeweler who makes a high-stakes bet that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. The film is directed by Josh and Benny Safdie. Apart from Sandler, the movie stars Kevin Garnett, Julia Fox, Lakeith Stanfield, Idina Menzel, and Eric Bogosian.

Sandlar delivers an 'expletive-laden' speech against Oscar nominees

After thanking the organizers for the award, Sandler started his speech by mentioning about his absence from the Oscar nominations, announced in January. "A few weeks back when I was, quote-unquote, snubbed by the Academy it reminded me when I briefly attended high school and was overlooked for the coveted yearbook superlative category best looking. That accolade was given to a jean jacket wearing feather-haired douchebag by the name of Skipper Jenkins," Sandler said.

"But my classmates did honor me with the allegedly less prestigious designation of best personality. Tonight as I look around this room I realize that the Independent Spirit Awards are the 'best personality' awards of Hollywood. So, when all those feather-haired douchebag motherf**kers go to get their Oscars tomorrow night, their handsome good looks will fade in time...but our independent personalities will shine on forever," added the award-winning actor.

Sandler gets nostalgic about his movies

Reading further from a pre-written speech, Sandler spoke about his previous movies, calling them a big part of the Adam Sandler ecosystem. "Independent films have been a big part of the Adam Sandler ecosystem. From my first film, a fearless look in the American education system through the eyes of a privileged sociopath by the name of Billy f*ing Madison, to my searing exploration of American college foosball and it's manipulation of socially challenged athletes like the Mr. Bobby Boucher. I have tried to sell my truths with a truly independent spirit, while also cashing some truly disturbingly large paychecks," he said.

He later went on to thank producer Scott Rudin and crediting him for introduced the actor of the Safdies, who shared the best director win. "No those aren't homeless rabbis, those are the Safdie Brothers. I had the best time getting to know you guys and I love you guys," Sandler said jokingly about his directors.

Among those who were nominated in the category included Chris Galust (Give Me Liberty), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Luce), Matthias Schoenaerts (The Mustang), and Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse).