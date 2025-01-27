Jennifer Aniston Denies Affair Rumors with Barack Obama, Calls Gossip 'Bizarre'

Jennifer Aniston has firmly shut down rumors of a romantic affair with former US President Barack Obama, calling the speculation "absolutely untrue" and "bizarre." The rumors surfaced amid reports of a potential divorce between Obama and his wife, Michelle, fueling more media frenzy. However, Aniston, who has publicly addressed rumors in the past, stated she "barely knows" Obama and was baffled by the gossip.

In a viral interview from October 2024, Aniston corrected the false claims while speaking with Jimmy Kimmel, assuring viewers that the accusations were baseless. "This is the most bizarre piece of gossip I have ever faced in my career," she told her friends, according to insiders.

The actress, who is no stranger to rumors about her personal life, recently spoke out after noticing how such speculation can affect others. Sources close to Aniston revealed that she initially chose not to comment on the rumors. However, she later decided to address them head-on, fearing the silence would only "add fuel to the fire."

The speculations gained traction after Michelle Obama, 61, did not attend Donald Trump's inauguration or former President Jimmy Carter's funeral with her husband, leading to questions about their marriage. Despite the media frenzy, the insider stressed that Aniston wanted to avoid escalating the rumors further, especially out of respect for Michelle Obama.

"Jen is upset for Michelle," an insider shared. "She's seen stories about the Obamas' marriage being on the rocks, and she knows firsthand what it's like to be in the middle of similar gossip." This reference points to Aniston's own experience with media scrutiny during her marriage to actor Brad Pitt. The couple's split in 2005 sparked widespread rumors, with the media often focusing on Aniston's personal life.

Aniston's decision to publicly refute the affair rumors comes at a time when her personal life has been subjected to constant scrutiny. Despite her fame, the actress has often remained silent on matters of her relationships. This latest step in addressing the issue indicates a shift in her approach, likely fueled by her concern for others involved in the speculation, particularly Michelle Obama.

As for the future, insiders did not reveal whether Aniston intends to respond to any new rumors or if she will continue to address speculation publicly. For now, she appears resolute in clearing the air, expressing confusion and frustration over the whole situation.

Though Aniston's denial puts an end to this particular rumor, the media spotlight remains on her personal life, as it has been for years. Still, she remains committed to setting the record straight, emphasizing that her interactions with Obama have been minimal and that the rumors are nothing but a fabrication.

As the speculation continues to swirl, Jennifer Aniston stands firm in her denial, leaving the gossip to fade as quickly as it came.