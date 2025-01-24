Jennifer Aniston Allegedly Admitted 'Affair' With Barack Obama in Leaked DM, Rumors Go Viral

Rumors linking Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston to former U.S. President Barack Obama intensified on Thursday after a social media post on platform X claimed a leaked message confirmed their alleged relationship. The post, which allegedly came from a friend of Aniston, quickly went viral despite denials from Aniston's representatives.

The controversy also fueled ongoing speculations of a potential split between Barack Obama and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama.

In the alleged message, the friend claimed that Aniston openly admitted the relationship during a gathering with friends. "He's with Jennifer Aniston. My old manager, now a friend, is connected to her inner circle," the message reportedly said. It further added, "At a gathering with Jennifer's friends, the affair came up casually—Jennifer herself admitted it. They were sitting with a psychic, which makes it sound surreal, but it's definitely not a secret among her closest friends.

Aniston has publicly denied the allegations, firmly stating that she has no romantic ties to Obama. She clarified that she has only met him once and is better acquainted with Michelle Obama. Her representatives added that Aniston does not share a personal friendship with Barack Obama but is an admirer of his work.

Meanwhile, rumors of a possible divorce between Barack and Michelle Obama have been fueled by Michelle's noticeable absence from high-profile events. Speculation began after Michelle did not attend former President Jimmy Carter's funeral, an event attended by all living current and former U.S. Presidents. Further rumors emerged as she was also absent from former President Donald Trump's inauguration and has not been seen publicly with Barack Obama in recent months.

However, representatives for the Obamas have denied any marital issues, stating that such rumors lack evidence.

While both Jennifer Aniston and Barack Obama have addressed the situation with denials, the story continues to attract public attention.