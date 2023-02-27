Who Was Jamie Cail? Former US Swimming Champion Found Dead in Her New Hampshire Home Under Mysterious Circumstances

A former New Hampshire swimming champion has been found dead in her US Virgin Islands home, which she shared with her boyfriend. Jamie Cail, 42, was found unresponsive on February 21 by her boyfriend in St John, New Hampshire's WMUR reported, citing USVI police. Police have since launched a criminal investigation as they are suspecting foul play.

Cail's partnerâ€”who has not been named by the authoritiesâ€”left a pub around midnight and went home, where he found her lying on the floor. He and his friend then drove Cail to the Myrah Keating-Smith Community Health Center where she died after some time.

Mysterious Death

Police have started interrogating people including Cail's boyfriend. Cops said that doctors tried their best but couldn't save the champion swimmer. "Once at the clinic, CPR was rendered and 911 was notified, however, the female succumbed to her ailment," police said in a statement cited by Boston.com.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau is looking into Cail's death, according to the police, who were notified of a "dead on arrival" at around 2:40 a.m.

Cail, a native of Claremont, New Hampshire, excelled in swimming as a child and competed all across the country, according to her family, who spoke to WMUR.

A friend told WMUR: ' She was just she was she was a very beautiful person. She had a huge heart.

Everything Mysterious

According to reports, the former University of Maine swimmer held a job at a St. John coffee shop. "She was just she was she was a very beautiful person," a friend told the outlet. "She had a huge heart. She was really loving and kind and well-loved and popular on the island and everybody knows her."

According to the swimming news website Swim Swam, she represented the US at the Pan Pacific Championships in 1997 when she took home a gold medal in a relay race.

Cail he also took home a silver medal from the 1998â€“1999 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup held in Brazil, according to a Boston.com report.

According to Swim Swam, Cail held multiple school records at the college prep Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, which is renowned for its swimming program.

She won multiple high school state titles in Huntington Beach, California, where she moved to train with the Golden West Swim Club, Boston.com stated, citing the swimming site. Cail reportedly signed a letter of intent in 1998 to swim for the University of Southern California. During the 2000â€“2001 season, Cail competed for the University of Maine.

A sociologist at the University of Toronto named Jooyoung Lee claimed on Twitter that he and Cail were teammates in high school.

"Jamie had an unmatched work ethic. She left everything in each practice and became a world class distance swimmer through grit. Rest in peace to a real one," Lee wrote.

Cail still holds the record for the 200-yard fly, 400-yard IM, 200-meter IM, and 400-meter IM in the 15-16 age group.