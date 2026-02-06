Jeffrey Epstein Had 'Very Low' Testosterone, Sought Information on Enlargement of His Manhood and Considered Freezing His Sperm, Records Show

Jeffrey Epstein had "very low" testosterone and complained about having "low libido" and was sent information about medication related to sexual performance and enlargement for his egg-shaped micropenis, newly released medical records reveal.

The records also reveal that Epstein had a long history of sexually transmitted infections, including gonorrhea, according to documents released in the latest batch of files tied to him. Medical tests conducted over several years consistently showed that his testosterone levels were far below normal. Epstein himself reportedly noted that it remained the "same for ten years." In a 2014 email, Epstein's doctor told him that test results showed his testosterone levels remained low, measuring at 142.

Moaned About His Manhood

Another message from the same doctor three years later, in 2017, indicated the levels had fallen even further, dropping to 125. For comparison, the American Urological Association considers testosterone levels below 300 to be deficient.

Records also show Epstein told doctors he was struggling with a low sex drive, though he was reportedly reluctant to undergo hormone treatment.

"As you can see from the time stamp my sleep pattern is not wonderful. I am hesitant to start a regimen of hormones. my low testosterone has been there for 15 years. mechanic view is that it has caught up to me?" he wrote in an email to one doctor at 3 a.m. April 24, 2015.

After a doctor suggested testosterone-related drugs such as Clomid, Epstein pushed back. In a 2016 message, he said he had stopped taking the drug, calling it a "giant mistake" to have started it in the first place.

"Stopped the clomid the water retention and fat around the waist made it as if i was pregnant," Epstein wrote.

Depressed With Sex Drive

An email sent to Epstein in 2012 from someone identified as "Dr. Maxman" offered him so-called penis enlargement pills, though it's unclear whether he ever responded or used them. One of Epstein's victims had previously said that his genitalia appeared severely deformed, describing it as having an unusual shape.

"Parasites showed whipworm [a parasitic roundworm] and histolytica [a parasite], some blood in urine, history of bladder polyps. semen showed some gc. so took 1 gram ceftriaxon and 2 g azithromycin [both antibiotics]," he fired off in an email to a New York doctor in 2016.

"Urine stream diminished, testosterone levels very low. ie. 125 same for ten years. Never smoked or drink, no drugs. Sherlock? how can we work together?"

The records further show that Epstein had inquired about the possibility of freezing his sperm.