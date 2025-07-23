Jeff Bezos Holds Private White House Meeting with Donald Trump Amid Blue Origin-SpaceX Rivalry

Amazon founder and Blue Origin CEO Jeff Bezos reportedly met with former President Donald Trump at the White House last week, in what sources have described as a private, hour-long conversation. Although the agenda remains undisclosed, the visit marks another sign of warming relations between two figures who were once vocal critics of each other.

According to CNBC, flight tracking data from aviation analyst Jack Sweeney showed a Gulfstream G700—linked to Bezos—landing near Washington, D.C., on July 14. The aircraft reportedly departed the following day, aligning with the timeline of the meeting.

Bezos, who had previously been targeted by Trump over his ownership of The Washington Post, appears to be recalibrating his political alignment. Despite the tensions during Trump's first term, Bezos donated $1 million to Trump's inaugural fund and attended the 2025 inauguration ceremony earlier this year.

Multiple reports now suggest Bezos is increasing his outreach to Trump, potentially motivated by business opportunities involving government contracts. Blue Origin, Bezos' aerospace firm, is in direct competition with Elon Musk's SpaceX—an enterprise that has had a notably strained relationship with the Trump administration in recent months.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Bezos and Trump have spoken multiple times in recent weeks, and Blue Origin executives have also visited the White House. This comes amid growing speculation that Bezos is positioning himself and his company for deeper involvement in federal space initiatives.

In April, Trump publicly praised Bezos, calling him "a good guy" and commending his decision to halt an Amazon pricing feature related to U.S. tariffs. "He did the right thing," Trump said, recalling a "nice conversation" between the two.

Neither Bezos nor Trump has officially commented on the latest meeting.