Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has purchased Warner Estate, the costliest property in Los Angeles, for a whopping amount of $ 165 million. Warner Estate spreads across nine acres and is situated in Beverly Hills. Bezos, who bought the expensive estate, has a net worth of $131.9 billion. Earlier this year he also bought a few apartments in New York worth $80 million.

He bought the property from American business magnate and producer David Geffen. Media mogul Geffen had bought the 9.4-acre estate in 1990 for $ 47.5 million. The estate, which is also known as the Jack Warner Estate, was built in 1937 for Jack Warner, the former president of Warner Bros. The construction work carried on for at least a decade. This estate not only has terraces, guest houses but also a tennis court and a 9-hole golf course.

A 1992 Architectural Digest article describes the estate as "13,600-square-foot Georgian-style mansion" with "expansive terraces and gardens, two guesthouses, nursery and three hothouses, tennis court, swimming pool, nine-hole golf course and motor court complete with its own service garage and gas pumps."

It is said that the estate also has a floor that was owned by Napoleon, reports The Wall Street journal. Reportedly, Napoleon proposed to Josephine standing on the wood floor of Warner Estate.

According to The Guardian, Ann Warner, Jack Warner's widow, had earlier refused to sell the estate for $25 million in 1978. She expressed her wish to live there till her death. Geffen purchased the Estate in 1990 and auctioned about $11 million worth furnishings. But he made no changes to the wood floor.

Reports claim that Bezos, along with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, was hunting for a house in Beverly Hills. The couple also had visited Chartwell at Bel-Air. Chartwell was used as Clampett residence in the popular TV show The Beverly Hillbillies. Chartwell was bought by media mogul Rupert Murdoch's son Lachlan Murdoch for $150 million in 2019.