Amazon founder Jeff Bezos just made his debut as a couple with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. Bezos, who currently holds the title of the wealthiest man in the world, has been dating the former television host for just over a year. Though they have been photographed together in the past, this is the first time they have attended a major event together.

The blue carpet was for an Amazon Prime event located in Mumbai, India. It is the first time that Bezos has been to India in over five years. Though Bezos was present to support Amazon, the company has caught the eye of the Competition Commission of India, the country's antitrust regulator, who announced a formal investigation, as was previously reported by The International Business Times.

For the occasion, Sanchez wore a long sleeved gown with a daringly low plunge neckline. The dress was beaded throughout in a red and black pattern, and featured a high slit that showed off her toned leg. The sleeves of the dress were made from a trendy sheer material with beaded accents adding some texture to the ensemble. Her long brunette locks were styled into a simple blowout to complete the glamorous look.

Bezos, meanwhile, wore a daring white and black patterned tuxedo jacket that added an avant-garde flair. The rest of his look was classic, with a white tuxedo shirt and black pants.

Sanchez had previously been spotted with a diamond ring on her finger

Back in late December, Sanchez was spotted with a massive diamond ring on her finger. That said, the jewelry was on her right hand, suggesting that it was not an engagement ring.

However, the size of the diamond had many wondering if it was a gift from Bezos, as well as a sign of the seriousness of the couple.

The appearance comes nearly one year after Bezos's split from ex-wife MacKenzie

On January 9, 2019, Bezos and then wife MacKenzie won headlines after announcing their surprise divorce.

"As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends," the couple stated in a tweet. "If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again" (via Business Insider).

Reports quickly emerged that Bezos and Sanchez were in a relationship, and had been for the duration of the trial separation.

Since then, the couple has been seen at a number of events and places, like St. Barths, Venice, and Wimbledon.