Jealous Woman Kills Boyfriend After Finding Texts from Another Woman on His Phone He Accidentally Left in Her Car

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her boyfriend in a fit of jealous rage by fatally shooting the 28-year-old man after going through his cellphone and seeing text messages from another woman.

Tatyana Evans was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with one count of murder in the slaying of Geovanni Montague, authorities announced.

According to a news release from the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies and homicide detectives in the early morning hours of Feb. 9 responded to a call about a murder victim in the 10700 block of Barely Lane, near Jones Road.

Upon arriving at the address, first responders located Montague, who appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, lying unresponsive in the street. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Montague and Evans were in a 'Violent' Relationship, Evans Had Previously Caused 'Serious Injury' to Montague

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that Montague and Evans were involved in a "volatile" romantic relationship and that investigators believe that the motive for the shooting was "possibly stemming from jealousy."

Montague and his mother lived in the Oak Grove apartment complex near where his body was found, Houston CBS affiliate KHOU reported. According to court documents, investigators spoke to Montague's mother, who told them that her and Evans were "dating partners," with the mother describing the relationship as "violent."

The mother claimed that Evans had "previously caused serious injury" to her son, who filed a police report in December 2024 based on threats made against him by Evans, although court records do not indicate any charges being filed against Evans in connection with that alleged incident.

Montague Had Forgotten His Phone in Evans' Car, Evans Found Texts from Another Woman on His Phone

Detectives were able to obtain surveillance footage from the area that allegedly showed a car matching the description of Evans' car leaving the area at about the time Montague was fatally shot, KHOU reported. The footage reportedly showed the vehicle speeding away from the scene with the headlights off.

Investigators learned that Evans and Montague on Feb. 8 spent several hours together at Montague's apartment before Evans left and went back to her mother's apartment. At some point, Montague called Evans and let her know that he had accidentally left his cellphone in her car.

Evans located the phone in her car and then "found texts" on the phone to Montague that were "from another woman." That's when Evans allegedly "took a .45 pistol and returned to confront [Montague]" about the messages, according to investigators.

Police say Evans claimed that during the confrontation, Montague "grabbed her by her jacket," which is why she "shot him 5-6 times," then "left him in the street" and went back home. Evans was a decorated veteran of the U.S. Army who had previously served in Afghanistan, the sheriff's office said.