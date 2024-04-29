Jealous Oregon Man Kills Girlfriend's Ex for Having Continued Contact with Her, Claims He Did it in Self-Defense

An Oregon man who killed his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend our of jealousy will serve a minimum of 25 years to life on murder charges in the second degree.

On Sept. 18, 2022, David Anthony Baynes shot and killed his girlfriend's ex, Adam Woodall, in a drive-by shooting because he was jealous over his girl's continued contact with him,said the Washington County District Attorney's Office.

Baynes Shot Woodall 15 Times as He Saw Him Approaching His Girlfriend's Home

"Mr. Baynes was leaving the woman's home in Forest Grove, Oregon when he saw the victim approaching the home in a minivan," prosecutors wrote. "He pulled his truck up next to the victim's van and shot the victim 15 times with a handgun. Each bullet entered the victim's body, and he died within minutes."

Baynes got rid of his gun, and hid out overnight in a rural part of Yamhill County. He covered his truck with a tarp, factory-reset his phone in an attempt to avoid law enforcement, and he slept in blackberry bushes. A Yamhill County deputies nonetheless arrested him the next day.

Baynes Told Cops He Shot Woodall in Self-Defense but Latter was Not Armed

Baynes claimed that he shot Woodall in self-defense and that the man had been armed. It was not true, however — Woodall did not have a weapon.

"The defendant claimed that the victim had been armed and that the shooting had been in self-defense," prosecutors wrote. "He admitted he wasn't allowed to own a handgun because of his status as a felon. He told detectives he knew what he did was wrong. A search of the victim and the crime scene confirmed that the victim had in fact been unarmed."

Authorities later found the murder weapon. Baynes will have to serve a five-year consecutive sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was convicted of manslaughter back in 2008.