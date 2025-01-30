Jealous Michigan Woman Kills Boyfriend's Child Because He was Getting More Attention

A 46-year-old woman in Michigan will spend the rest of her life in prison for killing her boyfriend's 6-year-old son, beating the boy to death because she was jealous of the attention paid to him by his father.

Macomb County Circuit Judge Diane Druzinski sentenced Hilary Ulp to life in a state correctional facility without the possibility of parole for the horrific slaying of young Nicolas Kuras, authorities announced.

Druzinski handed down the mandatory life sentence after a jury last month found Ulp guilty of one count of first-degree felony murder in the little boy's death following a six-week trial.

"This case is a heartbreaking reminder of the fragility of life and the devastating consequences of abuse," county Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement following the sentencing hearing. "Our hearts go out to the victim's family, who have endured unimaginable pain and loss over the years. We hope this sentence brings some measure of justice and healing to those who loved Nicolas."

Kuras Died of Blunt Force Trauma, Ulp Told Police Child Sustained Injuries from Fall or From Her Hugging Him Too Hard

According to a news release from the county prosecutor's office, Nicolas on May 15, 2015, was initially hospitalized with severe injuries, including blunt force trauma to the head, a broken collar bone, and multiple broken ribs. He was 14 months old at the time.

The father told police that Ulp was babysitting — something she did regularly — while he was out playing cards, Macomb Daily reported. The next morning, he woke up to the boy crying uncontrollably and told Ulp to call 911.

Ulp reportedly told police that Nicolas may have been injured by falling off the bed the night before and striking his head on the door frame. She also claimed that "she possibly hugged [Nicolas] too strong," adding, "It may have caused injuries."

An investigation revealed that he was the victim of severe physical abuse at the hands of Ulp, who was babysitting him at the time he was injured. She was previously found guilty of first-degree child abuse in 2016 and sentenced to 11 to 30 years in prison after the then 14-month-old was hospitalized on May 15, 2015.

Child's Father Said Ulp was Jealous of the Toddler Over the Attention He Received

Based on statements made by Nicolas' father during interviews with police, authorities said they believed Ulp was motivated to harm Nicolas because she was jealous of the toddler.

Nicolas never recovered from the attack, which left him unable to care for himself, and on Jan. 7, 2021, he succumbed to his injuries and died. He was almost 7 years old at the time of his death. Prosecutors then charged the already-incarcerated Ulp with felony murder.