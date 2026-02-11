'Jealous' Kentucky Man Who Killed Mother of His Children After She Told Him About Her New Relationship, Sentenced

A Kentucky man will spend the rest of his life behind bars over the fatal shooting of the mother of his children.

Mario Payne, 40, was sentenced to life in prison by Kenton County Circuit Judge Kathy Lape on Monday, Feb. 9, following his murder conviction over the death of 25-year-old Kierra Lane. He will be eligible for parole after 20 years.

Payne Shot Lane After She Told Him About Her New Relationship

Payne intentionally fired four rounds at Lane, killing her at her Covington home in the presence of the pair's children, prosecutors said at trial.

The incident took place on Jan.6, 2024 when Lane and Payne arranged to exchange custody of their children at the Kroger in Latonia. He followed her home to pick up clothes and other items so the children could stay the night with him, according to trial testimony.

After they arrived at the West 34th Street apartment, the pair talked about the woman's new relationship. Moments later, Payne opened fire. The woman was found by first responders just inside the front door and was declared dead at the scene.

After the shooting, Payne fled the scene, leaving his children behind. Prosecutors said he left his infant daughter in a pumpkin seat just outside the door where her mother was shot. Police located Payne not long after, in Louisville, where he was hospitalized for a suicide attempt.

Prosecutors said in court filings that Payne admitted to the shooting during an interview with Covington police. He also admitted to disposing of the murder weapon while on the run.

Custody Exchange was a 'Ruse,' Payne Wanted to Talk His Way Back into Lane's Life

Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders said at trial that the custody exchange on the day of the shooting was a ruse for Payne to talk his way back into Lane's life. Sanders added that Payne was jealous of the woman's new relationship.

"He's given his own children a life sentence, a life without their mother," Sanders told the judge at sentencing. "That's the last thing a man that loves his children would ever do."

Payne did not speak at sentencing. Katelyn Sanders, his attorney, asked the judge to impose a sentence less than life. Payne's attorneys previously argued the shooting was an accident, saying that he went to return a firearm he'd borrowed when the gun went off, striking Lane multiple times and killing her.