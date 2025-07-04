Jealous Indiana Boyfriend Killed Girlfriend's New Beau After Finding Them in Bed Together

An Indiana man was arrested months after fatally shooting another man, and the woman believed to be in the middle of it all said the motive behind the alleged killing was jealousy.

Jeremy Jett, 19, was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday after he was charged with murdering 26-year-old Darius Timberlake in April.

Jett Opened Fire on Timberlake After Finding Him in Bed with His Girlfriend

According to court documents, Jett allegedly opened fire on Timberlake after finding him in bed with Jett's girlfriend. In the court record, police said that Jett's girlfriend told them that he was "jealous."

Police responded to reports of a shooting at a home in Lawrence, Indiana, at around 3:30 a.m. on April 23. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Timberlake dead at the scene with gunshot wounds.

Local news reports stated at the time that a person of interest was detained for questioning but did not reveal the individual's identity or whether that person was a suspect. Just over two months later, Jett was arrested and charged with Timberlake's murder.

Prosecutors said that Jett showed up at the home of his girlfriend to find her in bed with another man. That man was Timberlake, and Jett allegedly pulled a gun on him. The two men reportedly fought over the gun before Jett fired the fatal shots.

Jett Claimed the Shooting was an Accident, Told a Friend He was Going to Claim Self-Defense



Court documents stated that Jett waited more than half an hour before calling 911 and then claimed the shooting was an accident.

When police spoke to Jett's girlfriend, she had a different telling of the apparent altercation. According to the probable cause affidavit, she told police that she did not believe the shooting was an accident. She stated that Jett was "jealous and accused her of cheating." When he found her in bed with Timberlake, he repeatedly asked her, "Why are you laid up next to him?"

An investigation into Jett's social media activity also raised suspicion. According to the probable cause affidavit, Jett allegedly told a friend on Instagram before he was arrested on Monday that he was going to claim that he shot Timberlake in self-defense.

Jett was charged with one count of murder and is being held at the Marion County Jail without bond. He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.