'Jealous' Florida Man Sends Hitman $10,000 in Mail to Kill Ex-GF's New Lover

A South Florida man pleaded guilty Wednesday after mailing $10,000 to a hired assassin in a botched attempt to have his ex-girlfriend's new lover killed.

Ryan Hadeed, 43, of Pembroke Pines, was arrested and charged with using the mail to commit murder-for-hire in December. Hadeed is a fantasy writer and has authored a novel titled "The Fallen Star and the Dawnbringer," according to his website.

'I Need Someone Eliminated'

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, federal prosecutors said Hadeed admitted that he mailed a letter to the would-be killer in September, writing, "I need someone eliminated. I've been told you can arrange that. $10,000 All in cash and upfront. Person located in Tampa."

In that letter, and two other letters that followed, Hadeed instructed the recipient to signal his acceptance of the offer by posting marked sheets of paper on a storefront window, among other things.

The assassin-for-hire received a final letter from Hadeed in November that included a description and pictures of the man whom Hadeed wanted dead, the intended target's home address and likely travel schedule, as well as a deadline to carry out the hit. Also inside the envelope was $10,000 in cash.

Hadeed Arrested Following Customs Inspection

Hadeed left the country on a one-way ticket the same day the hitman received the cash and pictures. During a secondary customs inspection of Hadeed when he returned to the U.S. from his international trip, additional evidence of the crime was uncovered. Law enforcement officers, who had learned of the crime, arrested Hadeed. Federal prosecutors filed a case against him in December 2021.

The intended victim, who remains alive, is romantically involved with Hadeed's former girlfriend. Hadeed's sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 26 before the U.S. District William P. Dimitrouleas. Hadeed faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.