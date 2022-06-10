Jay-Z And Jack Dorsey Join Hands to Fund Bitcoin Educational Project In Brooklyn

Rapper-turned businessman Jay-Z and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced the launch of Bitcoin Academy in the Marcy housing complex of Brooklyn. The academy will be offering free classes on cryptocurrency for residents.

Born and raised in Marcy houses, the rapper explained that the primary goal of this project is to help people gain more financial understanding on Bitcoin specifically. The initiative is funded by Jay-Z, Dorsey, as well as the Shawn Carter Foundation and Dorsey's digital payment company Block, Gizmodo reported.

"Bitcoin Academy, starting in Marcy, a place that taught me so much, is hopefully the first of many. The simple goal is to provide people tools to build independence for themselves and then the community around them." the rapper wrote on Twitter.

With the motto of 'education is power' the academy has planned to schedule classes online and in-person from June 22 and continue just after Labor Day till September 7. "All Marcy residents are welcome," the website mentioned, adding further that dinner will be served after in-person classes two evenings per week.

Focusing on the youth, the academy will also have a 'Crypto Kids Camp' program for children aged 5-17 on Saturdays. With a MiFi connection, the students will be provided a one-year limited data plan, and a smartphone if required.

The programs will be taught by Black Bitcoin Billionaire Founder Lamar Wilson and Najah J. Roberts, founder of the first African-American and woman-owned crypto exchange and education center in the US.

As per Coindesk, teasing on the expansion of the project, Dorsey emphasized on the importance of building 'greater independence' in terms of Bitcoin as the craze of digital currency is rapidly spreading across communities within the US.

This is not the first collaboration of Jay-Z and Dorsey, as in 2021 the pair joined hands to create a new platform for rising artists for which, Block Inc. had acquired the rapper's music streaming service Tidal.